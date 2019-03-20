‘Young And The Restless’ Star Kristoff St. John Was Released From Mental Hospital Days Before His Death

The Young and the Restless star, Kristoff St. John, tragically died last month, and new details about his death are now coming to the surface.

According to People Magazine, Kristoff St. John was admitted to a mental hospital just days before his death, as detailed in the coroner’s report. The Young and the Restless actor was reportedly released from the facility just two days before his shocking death.

The coroner’s report also reveals that Kristoff had been placed on a 72-hour hold, and that no suicide note had been found. There was no trauma, and no foul play had been suspected. St. John reportedly spent a couple of weeks at the hospital and was released on February 1.

The actor was found dead in his home in San Fernando Valley on February 3 at the age of 52. The cause of his death was made public on Tuesday, as it was revealed that he died from heart disease, which was exacerbated by his alcohol abuse. His official cause of death is listed as “hypertrophic heart disease … and effects of ethanol.”

St. John was buried next to his son, Julian St. John, who died by suicide in 2014. The pair rest side-by-side at the Calvary Community Church in Westlake, California.

To all my friends and fans. Thank you for all of your recent support and love. #family #YR #NewProfilePic pic.twitter.com/xTfp0jzTPa — Kristoff St John (@kristoffstjohn1) December 1, 2017

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Julian’s death was especially tough on Kristoff St. John. Julian, an artist, had been diagnosed with schizophrenia at the age of 18, and had endured a battle with severe depression as a young boy.

At the time of his death, Julian was in a facility, where he was found unresponsive in the bathroom after taking his own life. Kristoff and his former wife, Mia St. John, later sued the hospital for negligence.

Sources tell Radar Online that Kristoff was never able to move past Julian’s death.

“When his son died, he died. He was never the same. He wishes it would have been him,” says the source.

In 2017, St. John suffered a mental breakdown of his own, threatening to kill himself with a gun. Insiders tell the outlet that the actor was “drinking heavily” in the days before his death, and that he had become very withdrawn from those closest to him.

In one of his final tweets, Kristoff retweeted a heartbreaking message about losing a child.

“Grieving the loss of a child is a process. It begins on the day your child passes, and ends the day the parent joins them.” Kristoff retweeted, replying to the statement by saying, “Never a truer word was spoke [sic]. Thanks for posting this.”

The Young and the Restless is planning to honor Kristoff St. John with a series of episodes that will air next month.