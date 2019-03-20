Prince Charles & Wife Camilla Show Off Beach Bodies In Barbados

Prince Charles and his wife Camilla are celebrating spring break in true beach style.

According to TMZ, Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, were photographed by paparazzi this week as they showed off their beach bodies on the sands of Barbados.

Charles and Camilla have been busy as they’re on a 12-day tour of the Caribbean. On Monday they took care of some Royal business and then opted to relax for some fun in the sun, hitting the beach in their swimsuits.

Charles donned a pair of fun floral board shorts. William and Harry’s father went shirtless as she sported a pair of cream-colored shorts with a green, blue, and pink flower design. He also carried a navy blue and white striped beach towel over his arm.

Camilla sported a navy blue one-piece classic bathing suit. She had her hair worn down in her usual style, and added a pair of dark sunglasses to shield her eyes from the rays of the sun. Both the Prince and the Duchess went barefoot as they walked beside each other in the sand.

Charles, 70, and Camilla, 71, both rocked their bathing suits with confidence as they showed off some rare skin during their beach outing.

According to Express, Prince Charles wasted no time jumping into the water to take a dip. He was photographed frolicking in the ocean, and seemed to be having a great time doing so before swimming to shore, where he was handed his beach towel in order to dry off.

According to Insider, just days before his beach trip, Charles announced that he had named an award after George Clooney’s wife, Amal Clooney, a longtime advocate and defender of women’s rights and human rights around the globe.

The award will be giving to inspirational young women around the world between the ages 11 and 30. It will honor young women who had made a difference in their communities. Charles revealed that the first award would be handed out in 2020, and that it will be presented by Amal herself.

“I am honored to have been invited by Prince’s Trust International to participate in this global initiative celebrating young women who are change-makers in their communities,” Amal said in a statement.

“It is a privilege to be able to play a part in a project that will draw attention to incredible young women who are the future leaders of our world,” Clooney added.

Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla will continue their tour of the Caribbean this week.