Joss Whedon’s ‘Angel’ Revival Possibly “In The Works”, According to Star David Boreanaz

Buffy The Vampire Slayer was a pioneering TV show in many ways, bringing dark humor, relatable storylines, monster allegories, and loveable characters to TV screens every week. Created by Joss Whedon, the show saw the big time debut of actor David Boreanaz and even his own spin-off show in Angel, which is coming up on its 20 year anniversary. On a talk show appearance, when asked about the anniversary, Boreanaz hinted that there may be a revival brewing, as per Deadline.

While Buffy The Vampire Slayer was about a teenage girl, using monsters of the week as metaphors for the struggles of everyday teenagers, Angel was much darker and tonally very different. The series took some characters from the original, and relocated them to Los Angeles to a much grimier atmosphere, featuring storylines that varied in style and content from its predecessor. Before he became a star with shows like Bones and SEAL Team, Boreanaz had 5 seasons to grow into the TV star that he is today. The series also introduced many fan-favorite stars to geek culture, such as Amy Acker, Julie Benz, Daniel Dae Kim (Hellboy), Gina Torres (Suits), Vincent Kartheiser (Mad Men), Sean Gunn (Guardians Of The Galaxy) and many more.

1999 Charisma Carpenter, David Boreanaz, And Glenn Quinn Star In The Tv Show ‘Angel.’ Getty Images

The character of Angel was introduced on Buffy as a soul-less vampire who falls in love with Buffy, the vampire hunter. The relationship was doomed from the beginning, however, the tortured past of Angel, and Boreanaz’s soulful depiction of the character necessitated a spin-off, which was hugely successful.

On his appearance on The Talk, Boreanaz was asked about the upcoming anniversary of Angel, to which he teased some possibility of a revival of the show, as reported by Deadline.

“We’re coming up on 20 years. I mean, that’s amazing to have been blessed with a show like that and that’s where I really started my gig — this acting world. I love that character. So, I will say there may be something coming up. I don’t want to give away much. I can say, it’s 20 years coming up this fall and we may have something in the works.”

Reports of a Buffy The Vampire Slayer reboot in the works, as reported by Screen Rant, was presumed to not have any of the original stars, such as Sarah Michelle Geller, returning.

If an Angel reunion or special is in the works, how that will affect the plans for the reboot remain to be seen.