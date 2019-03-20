‘Game of Thrones’ Theory: Could An Actual Song Defeat The White Walkers?

A new theory suggests that the book series title is key to destroying the white walkers.

There have been some brilliant Game of Thrones theories over the years — as well as some completely strange ones. However, the latest theory sees the solution to the white walkers being hidden in plain sight all along — well, for fans of the books series, anyway.

HBO’s Game of Thrones has always been a television series that has drawn people into developing theories. Long before Jon Snow’s (Kit Harington) true identity was revealed in Season 7, there was always plenty of fans who believed that Jon was really a Targaryen. In fact, there appear to be fan theories developed for every major character in Game of Thrones. Over the years, many of these theories fell to the wayside as new information was received or the characters died.

Now, a new theory has been developed regarding the fearsome white walkers. And, this latest theory sees a song as the answer to Westeros’ encroaching white walker problem.

According to Esquire, some fans believe that the answer to destroying the white walkers has been hidden in the title of the book series on which HBO’s Game of Thrones is based. A Song of Fire and Ice is the series in question, penned by George R. R. Martin.

The new theory has been posted to Reddit, a forum from which all the best Game of Thrones theories seem to originate.

In the original post, it is suggested that the title of the book series is the answer to getting rid of white walkers. And, as the author of the theory writes, George R. R. Martin has long said that the answers were always there, in plain sight, to be found by fans.

So far, it has been confirmed that white walkers can be killed using dragon glass, Valyrian steel, or fire from dragons. However, the Reddit user also suggests that a song may also be useful in killing white walkers.

“First of all, we know that there is the prophecy of the prince that was promised, which involves a song. This means that there is an actual song, but as to what this song is, we don’t know. The song itself is not the prophecy, which is what I think many people are misled, they think the prophecy is the song, when in fact the prophecy is about the prince that was promised, who has a song.”

The Reddit poster then explains how this song might be used against the white walkers.

“Perhaps there is a sort of magical song, literally, which could kill the white walkers entirely, and perhaps even Rhaegar knew what it was. There are so many references to Rhaegar singing with his harp, and Rhaegar is first and foremost a singer, he only learned how to fight due to this song, whatever it is. However, in order for the song to be effective, requires the singer themselves to be infused with both fire magic and ice magic. In the show, we know that Targaryens have a special connection with fire, whereas the Starks are said to have a connection with ice, or broadly, winter, thus, these two bloodlines are infused with fire magic and ice magic.”

So, this theory could see Daenerys (Emilia Clarke) and Jon Snow (Kit Harington) performing a magical musical number in the final season of Game of Thrones. However, until Season 8 airs, fans will just have to continue to speculate about whether the final season will turn into a musical.

Having characters from Game of Thrones sing is not an unheard of phenomena, either. Both Kit Harington and Emilia Clarke participated in the Red Nose Day charity event in 2015 that saw them sings songs in a Game of Thrones “Musical.”

The final season of HBO’s Game of Thrones will begin on April 14. The synopsis for Season 8 or its subsequent episodes has not yet been released. Although, as previously reported by The Inquisitr, the length times for each episode in the final series has recently been announced.