Cardi B Posts-And-Deletes Comments Online About People Who Criticize How She Dresses Baby Kulture

Cardi B took to her Instagram account to clap back at people online who have opinions about her daughter.

The “Bodak Yellow” rapper posted a photo of she and Offset’s daughter Kulture to share with her 42 million followers. While many of Cardi’s followers were happy the star was sharing a snap of Kulture, 8 months, many commenters had questions that offended the mother of one. According to InTouch Weekly, some users of the photo-sharing app inquired about the way the Grammy winner dresses her daughter. Cardi then decided to fire back at the commenters’ remarks.

“For the dumb dusty b—hes worrying about my baby always have a hat on,” Cardi, 26, began. “She is perfect don’t worry.”

Cardi then deleted the post from her timeline. She did, however, took a moment to gush on her husband’s post of their baby girl. In the video, the Migos rapper is holding Kulture as she looks at the camera. He then stated in the caption that he was “raising queens,” referring to Kulture and his daughter from a previous relationship. Cardi also chimed in, referring to her daughter as “pretty girl” in the “Bad and Boujee” rapper’s comments.

The”I Like It” rapper has been transparent about her concerns by showing her daughter to the public. While Kulture was born in July, Cardi didn’t post a photo online of her firstborn until December 2018. She shared that while she could take criticisms from her massive following, she didn’t want Kulture to have the same plight at a young age. The rapper opened up about her struggles with protecting her daughter in November 2018 to Entertainment Tonight.

“I’m scared of sharing her to the world. There are too many mean people out there,” Cardi explained. “There’s a lot of people that have crazy minds, you know. I want to protect her! She’s my little buggy.”

With the haters aside, the “Money” rapper’s personal and professional like is seemingly in an upswing. She and Offset are reportedly back together after Cardi announced they were divorcing in 2018. According to InTouch, the power couple spent Valentine’s Day together and also enjoyed some time together in Puerto Rico in early March.

The former Love & Hip Hop star is also set to make her feature film debut. According to Deadline, Cardi will portray an “avenging stripper” in the movie Hustlers alongside Jennifer Lopez, Keke Palmer and Constance Wu. The “Please Me” rapper shared a photo of her and her fellow cast members on Instagram.

“To a theater near you,” she captioned, followed by a heart emoji.