Channing Tatum Debuts Shocking New Hairdo

When fans think of Channing Tatum, they think of tall, dark, and dreamy — but it seems that the actor has decided to shake that formula up a bit. In a shocking reveal on his Instagram story, Tatum showed off a short, buzzed haircut that he had died platinum blond.

In the snap, the Magic Mike actor had his fans vote on whether or not the new look was a favorable one to his followers. He followed up the shot with an update saying “bad ideas are kinda my thing,” with an emoji of a man shrugging. As People Magazine reported, fans were mixed over their feelings on his new ‘do. 59% of Tatum’s followers liked the new look, while 41% preferred the darker, longer hair they’ve come to know and love on the actor.

Back in December, Tatum shaved his head and captured the look for the camera, and joked that he was getting back to his 2003 “P. Diddy Sean John” modeling days. Since then, he has kept his locks on the shorter side, but the dip into the bottle of hair dye is slightly out of character for the Logan Lucky actor.

There’s no way to tell if the new look has something to do with a role that the actor is gearing up for, or if maybe he’s shaking it up a bit for his new lady love, Jessie J. As People further shared, the duo recently kicked their romance up a notch by partaking in some serious PDA while visiting London. They walked hand-in-hand while looking cozy in their jackets and layers, and Tatum looked at the singer adoringly as they strolled along together.

Jessie J also shared a sweet tidbit between the sizzling couple by sharing a screenshot of a DM sent by Tatum to the 30-year old singer.

“Yes I won’t rest till I caress Fresh face Jess. I will finesse till Success. Never digress. Just progress. Bless,” Tatum said, to which his girlfriend laughed in reply.

The couple, who have been dating for a few months, have been frequently supporting one another at their public appearances, and Tatum has even brought his daughter, Everly, to one of Jessie J’s concerts. Since his split from Jenna Dewan last year, Tatum and Jessie J have been spotted out and about, and of course, showing each other some love on social media.

Jessie J took to her own Instagram story to share some funny tidbits from her day out on the town with a gal pal. The duo stopped in a wig shop to check out the variety, though there’s no telling if she was shopping for herself, or for her boyfriend’s latest look.