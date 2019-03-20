Safaree Fights Rich Dollaz Over Fiancee Erica Mena On The ‘Love & Hip Hop’ Reunion

Part two of VH1’s Love & Hip Hop reunion gave cast member Safaree Samuels a chance to stand up to the woman he loves.

Monday’s reunion gave members of the franchise’s New York cast an opportunity to reflect on the events that took place throughout the season. One of the major issues of the show’s eighth season was the relationship that blossomed between Samuels and fellow LHHNY star Erica Mena. Mena currently stars in the Atlanta cast of the show, but she and Samuels began their courtship in 2018.

According to MadameNoire, the rapper wanted Mena to attend the cast’s Costa Rica trip, which upset Mena’s ex Cyn Santana, her husband Joe Budden and Rich Dollaz, who was also romantically linked to the model. While Samuels kept his fiancee away from the cameras and the rest of the group on the trip, the cast members felt they deserved a “heads up” that she was coming in the first place. Samuels addressed the Santana, Budden and Dollaz’s concerns after arriving late to the reunion. However, things turned violent when Dollaz made a statement regarding Samuels’ decision to date Mena and keep their relationship private, per InTouch Weekly.

“Me and Safaree — although we might not be friends — I felt like we had enough one-on-one moments [that he could be truthful with me],” Rich explained, before addressing how he’s not the last boyfriend she had. “Erica is however many f–king moons from me. I’m not the last person she dated, so, therefore, it wasn’t a big deal [and shouldn’t have been kept a secret].”

The songwriter became upset with Dollaz’s comments and was quick to defend the model to her ex. He stated that the producer shouldn’t “talk about somebody like that” especially when Mena wasn’t there to speak for herself.

The argument became physical when Dollaz reportedly lunged toward Safaree, which then caused the reunion’s security to intervene. While no physical contact occurred, Samuels laughed at his co-star’s attempts and said he would always defend his future wife.

Samuels and Mena reportedly began dating after appearing on another VH1 show together, Scared Famous. The two both have famous exes, with Mena and rapper Bow Wow having a brief engagement in 2015 and Samuels and Nicki Minaj deciding to call it quits in 2015 after a 12-year relationship. Samuels took to his Instagram page recently to admire Mena, who he proposed to on Christmas Eve 2018, per InTouch.

“When we did Scared Famous I use to say so many things jokingly not knowing it would become real life. I can’t wait for you to be my wife,” Safaree wrote. “I am so in love with you. The respect you give me, the way you uplift me and make me feel like a man is something people wouldn’t believe. I get to be with the real you and I love every second of it.”