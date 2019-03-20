Will Stassi Schroeder And Boyfriend Beau Clark Get Engaged On ‘Vanderpump Rules’?

She's opening up about a potential on-camera proposal.

Stassi Schroeder and Beau Clark’s relationship is getting serious but could they be headed towards an on-camera engagement on Vanderpump Rules?

During an appearance on The Daily Dish podcast earlier this week, the reality star and fashion blogger said that because she’s been living her life on camera for some time, her potential future engagement will likely be featured on the show as well.

“I think that’s what my life is now,” she said. “I think we’ve given up so many of our precious moments and these are all my best friends that [it] is what it is. We’ve now committed to sharing all of our moments and I think it’s just as special to be able to share that with everyone now than if I were to have that privately.”

Schroeder was in a relationship with Jax Taylor when she first began appearing on Vanderpump Rules and for about two years, fans watched as the couple feuded frequently before splitting due to Taylor’s cheating. Then, during Season 3, after striking up a romance with radio host Patrick Meagher, Schroeder made the decision to keep her relationship off-camera until Season 6, shortly before her relationship with Meagher came to an end.

Although Schroeder made a point to keep her relationship with Meagher away from the Vanderpump Rules cameras until the very end of their time together, she didn’t do the same with Clark and during the first episode of Season 7, fans were introduced to her newest flame.

During a January appearance on Watch What Happens Live, Schroeder opened up about her plans for marriage and kids with Clark and revealed when she first realized that he was “the one.”

“Everything’s in the cards and I don’t even care about the order,” she said during the After Show, via Us Weeky magazine. “I don’t know when the moment was. I can’t even remember when the moment was. There was something that just, like, switched.”

In response to the comment, Schroeder’s longtime friend and co-star, Katie Maloney, suggested that “it was probably after one of [her] first meltdowns,” and Schroeder agreed.

“Yeah and he accepted me for me. That was actually [it], yeah,” Schroeder admitted.

Schroeder and Clark first went public with their relationship in February of last year while celebrating their first Valentine’s Day as a couple.

To see more of Schroeder and Clark, tune into Vanderpump Rules Season 7 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.