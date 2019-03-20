‘Avengers: Endgame’ Theory Suggests The Infinity Stones Are Key To ‘X-Men’ Crossover

Fans of all things Marvel have long been wondering if the studio will one-day indulge them with a crossover between the Marvel Cinematic Universe of the Avengers and that of the mutants seen in the X-Men and Deadpool movies. Of course, hope springs eternal for some people, and someone thinks they’ve spotted a way in which the two worlds might finally collide.

According to Comic Book, Redditer u/ahumanmadethis posted an interesting theory on the social media site about how the MCU and the mutants can finally meet one another on screen, and that theory, if in any way true, could come into being with the release of Avengers: Endgame next month.

As all MCU fans know, Thanos collected the last of the infinity stones by the end of Avengers: Infinity War last year. The result was him turning half of all life to dust with the snap of his fingers. Now, with the second part of the Infinity Saga set for imminent release (just over a month to go!) everyone is hoping that the Avengers (the ones who weren’t dusted) will be able to undo the snap and destroy the infinity stones once and for all.

Herein lies the key, according to ahumanmadethis.

The theory is actually rather a simple one compared to some that have come forth from Marvel fans, with ahumanmadethis positing the theory that that eventual destruction of the infinity stones “will be what creates the mutant gene, and in turn the X-Men, in the MCU.”

“Once destroyed, the destruction of the stones will send shockwaves throughout the universe and somehow, join together to create the mutant gene.”

Even without much in the way of further explanation for the theory, it’s not entirely ridiculous. For one, Carol Danvers was able to become imbued with extraordinary power as a result of her interaction with the Tesseract.

As Comic Book puts it, “it’s a nice organic way to introduce a race of hundreds of Marvel characters.” And with so many of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes set for a departure from the MCU following Endgame (please no), it’s certainly going to need a numbers boost.

There is just one slight hitch to this otherwise rather cool plan: Marvel fans who don’t only rock up to cinemas but also follow the various series on the small-screen might just spot too much of a similarity to the Inhumans television show.

Fortunately, with Disney now officially owning 21st Century Fox, it won’t be a problem for producers and writers should they decide that the world of mutants should join forces with the Avengers at some point. The biggest question now is whether or not they actually have any plans to do so.