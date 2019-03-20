‘Sports Illustrated’ Model Haley Kalil Sizzles In Skintight White Dress On Instagram

Whether she’s posing in a bikini on the beach or dolled up for the red carpet, Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model Haley Kalil certainly knows how to bring the heat, and there’s no doubt that the red-headed bombshell turned up the temperature with her latest sexy Instagram snap.

The 26-year-old shared a steamy new snap to the social media platform on Tuesday, March 19 using a mirror effect to show off yet another sizzling ensemble that she rocked during a recent event, and the look was nothing short of stunning. Haley looked absolutely flawless in a sexy skintight white leather dress that perfectly outlined her hourglass figure and highlighted her curvaceous booty and trim waist. Meanwhile, the garment’s bustier-style top did the swimsuit model nothing but favors, flashing an ample amount of cleavage to her 222,000 followers on Instagram.

Haley kept her outfit for the night clean and simple by opting to forego jewellery, and wore her signature red tresses up in a sleek bun hairstyle behind her head. The brown-eyed stunner sported a huge grin as she posed for the camera, flaunting her jaw-dropping beauty with a glamorous makeup look consisting of a thick coating of mascara on her lashes and a light pink lip color.

Fans of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit rookie went wild for her most recent upload, which, at the time of this writing, has racked up more than 2,200 likes after less than an hour of going live on the platform. Dozens flocked to the comments section as well to shower the model with compliments on her latest look.

“Beautiful,” one of Haley’s followers wrote, while another said she was “booty goals.”

Haley is no stranger to flaunting her incredible figure in anything from red carpet dresses to skimpy bikinis, and recently put her modeling skills to the test by striking a pose on a boat out on the water.

In another set of Instagram snaps shared over the weekend, the red-head rocked a sexy cut-out one-piece bathing suit that did her nothing but favors and exposed some serious skin, though she appeared to have some problems with the wind as she attempted to show off the risque number for her Instagram followers.

“And they say wind makes photos better,” she captioned the series of two pictures that captured her long hair blowing all around her face, and at one point completely covered it up in its entirety.

See more of Haley flaunting her flawless figure on the pages of the 2019 edition of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, which hits shelves later this year in May.