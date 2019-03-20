‘RHONY’ Star Bethenny Frankel And Late Boyfriend Dennis Shields Were Engaged Before His Death

Bethenny Frankel opened up about the engagement during 'RHONY' season 11 and shared a cute detail about her daughter.

Bethenny Frankel and Dennis Shields reportedly became engaged in April 2018, just four months after the New York-based businessman was found dead of an apparent drug overdose.

In a sneak peek at the March 20 episode of The Real Housewives of New York City, which was shared by All About the Real Housewives, Frankel opened up about her engagement during a conversation with her co-star, Dorinda Medley, who was shocked by the revelation.

Also during the conversation, Frankel admitted things between her and Shields were far from perfect.

“Part of me died inside. It was really bad but I couldn’t get out though either. I loved him so much. And we were family and my daughter was so close to him and I knew him for so many years,” she explained.

While Frankel and Shields’ relationship was on-and-off throughout their two years together, Frankel said “yes” when he proposed but kept their engagement, and her engagement ring, out of the news and away from her co-stars. In fact, she was so secretive that Medley was completely unaware that the pair was still dating at the time of his passing last August.

“It’s very sad. It’s very sick,” Frankel continued. “I kept it to myself because I didn’t want another circus of my life so I didn’t want to start telling people. We had our own private engagement and our own private ‘OMG we’re going to do this.'”

As Frankel and Medley’s conversation continued, Medley asked Frankel if her eight-year-old daughter, Bryn Casey Hoppy, was aware that her mother was engaged.

“He bought Bryn a ring too,” Frankel revealed.

According to Frankel, she wonders what Shields would want her to do in a number of different situations on a daily basis. That said, she has moved on from her relationship with Shields and in October of last year, just two months after Shields’ death, she stepped out with new boyfriend Paul Bernon. Two months later, she confirmed their relationship on Instagram by sharing a photo of the two of them enjoying a romantic getaway in Puerto Rico.

While Frankel began dating Bernon during production on Season 11 of The Real Housewives of New York City, it does not appear that he will be featured on any of the series’ new episodes.

