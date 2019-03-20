‘Game Of Thrones’: Iain Glen Reveals What Ser Jorah Really Thinks Of Jon Snow

Will Ser Jorah be happy to see a romantic pairing between Daenerys Targaryen and Jon Snow?

During the course of seven seasons of HBO’s Game of Thrones, Ser Jorah Mormont (Iain Glen) has maintained his devotion to Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke), even when she shunned him and sent him away. The unrequited love that Ser Jorah shows towards Daenerys has always been pointed out by fans, even more so now that Jon Snow (Kit Harington) has entered the love triangle. Now, the actor who plays Ser Jorah opens up about the character’s feelings towards Jon Snow.

Ser Jorah Mormont has always stood beside Daenerys Targaryen during the many ups and downs of their relationship in Game of Thrones. While Daenerys has never returned romantic feelings towards Mormont, Jorah has continued to love the Targaryen despite the lack in reciprocation of feelings from Daenerys.

Then, in Season 7 of Game of Thrones, when Daenerys met Jon Snow, the King in the North and a secret Targaryen, sparks began to fly. By the close of Season 7, the couple had consummated their relationship. But, how did Ser Jorah feel about the obvious attraction between the two leaders?

According to an interview Iain Glen did recently with Entertainment Weekly, Ser Jorah’s feelings have changed towards Daenerys. And, while Jorah still loves Dany, he doesn’t expect reciprocation any more.

HBO

Glen is unsure of just what the audience has picked up regarding the unrequited love felt by Ser Jorah towards Daenerys. However, he feels that there was a shift in the relationship recently.

“In my mind, there was a significant shift when he lost her love and made this journey to try and win it back,” Glen explained to EW.

“Once he won her favor again and was in her orbit. Of course, there has always been a profound love there but him wanting a reciprocal physical love has gone and he was just happy to be with her.”

As for how Ser Jorah feels towards Jon snow, Glen explains that Ser Jorah “believes in Jon Snow” just as a lot of people in Westeros do. And, after Jorah and Jon spent a lot of time together north of the Wall, Jorah believes that Jon would be a good fit as Daenerys’ partner.

“He thinks he’s a good match with Daenerys best interests in mind. It’s a complicated emotion, but I think he feels that they would be a good unification and he’s basically supportive.”

However, all of this might change once Ser Jorah realizes that Daenerys and Jon have slept together and that the pair are actually related. So, fans will just have to tune in when Season 8 premieres next month to find out how this relationship unfolds in the final season of Game of Thrones.

The final season of HBO’s Game of Thrones will begin on April 14. The synopsis for Season 8 or its subsequent episodes has not yet been released. Although, as previously reported by The Inquisitr, the length times for each episode in the final series has recently been announced.