‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Chelsea Houska Reveals ‘Exciting’ Plans With Husband Cole DeBoer

Teen Mom 2 star Chelsea Houska and her husband Cole DeBoer may have three kids to care for at home, but that doesn’t mean they don’t do anything for fun! In fact, Chelsea recently revealed on Twitter that she and her husband have thrown around some “exciting” ideas for the weekend.

“If you’re wondering what it’s like to be married and almost 30…my husband and I were discussing what we should do this weekend, and one idea was to go check out the new grocery store in town AND IM ACTUALLY EXCITED FOR THAT. Who am I?”

Although not everyone may think that is the most exciting thing for a married couple to do, Chelsea sounds pretty excited to see what the new grocery store has to offer. However, Chelsea and Cole have also done some pretty interesting things in the past for date nights.

As previously reported by Inquisitr, Chelsea and Cole went out for a pretty romantic Valentine’s Day date. Along with dinner, the couple also went axe throwing for the holiday of love.

Chelsea was introduced to viewers on her Season 2 episode of 16 and Pregnant. On the episode, Chelsea found out she was pregnant with her oldest daughter, Aubree. The relationship with Aubree’s father did not work out. Chelsea focused on raising her daughter as she continued to share her story on Teen Mom 2. Chelsea eventually met Cole DeBoer and the couple married in late 2016. At the time, Chelsea as pregnant with the couple’s son, Watson. She gave birth to their son in January 2017. Chelsea and Cole revealed that they were expecting a daughter in 2018. Chelsea gave birth to the couple’s daughter, Layne, on August 29, 2018. That just happens to be Chelsea’s birthday as well.

Although Chelsea gave birth back in August, MTV cameras were there to capture much of Chelsea’s pregnancy and the birth of her daughter. The footage has been featured on Season 9 of Teen Mom 2 which has been airing on MTV. Along with meeting Chelsea and Cole’s daughter Layne, fans have also been able to see the couples new house which they showed off at the beginning of the season.

However, the couple has also had to deal with some drama involving Chelsea’s ex, Adam Lind. On the most recent episode of Teen Mom 2, viewers watched as Adam violated the custody order by showing up at his parent’s house when Aubree was there. Adam is only allowed supervised visits with her at a visitation center.

Fans can catch up with new episodes of Teen Mom 2 on Monday nights on MTV.