Ryan Reynolds Welcomes Disney’s Acquisition Of Fox With Deadpool Themed Welcome

One of the biggest mergers, or rather acquisitions, in media history will take place in a few short hours. Disney’s purchase of Fox goes through soon, and the industry is counting down to it like the Doomsday Clock from The Watchmen. However, one particular person, rather character, decided to weigh in on the matter with a Tweet. Deadpool himself shared his feelings about the Disney and Fox deal on Ryan Reynolds’ Twitter account.

The purchase of Fox Studios by Disney is a big deal. Not only does Hollywood have one less production company now for creators to shop their content to, but Disney’s brand just got that much stronger. Disney already owns Lucasfilm and Marvel Studios, allowing them to have the intellectual property under their banner such as all Marvel Comics characters, the entire Star Wars franchise, and not to mention their own Disney branded characters like the Princesses and so much more. With the purchase of Fox, the rights to other characters such as the X-Men, Fantastic Four, and a plethora of other comic book characters, come under the Disney umbrella as well.

The biggest upside to this for many comics’ fans is that the X-Men and Avengers now reside under the same film studio, causing much anticipation for their inclusion into the already established Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

Feels like the first day of ‘Pool. pic.twitter.com/QVy8fCxgqr — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) March 19, 2019

However, one cause for concern has been Fox’s R-Rated Marvel Comics properties, such as Logan and Deadpool. While Logan was a spin-off of an X-Men movie and was considered to be a one-time vision of director James Mangold, Deadpool is an entirely different concept altogether. With a hit franchise like Deadpool on their hands, fans worry whether Disney will neuter Deadpool’s adult-themed content and personality, or even cancel the film series altogether.

The CEO of Disney, Bob Iger has hinted at the possibility of Deadpool remaining within the Disney brand and, more importantly, retaining its sense of self by continuing to be Rated-R. Iger confirmed this in a report by The Hollywood Reporter.

“It [Deadpool] clearly has been and will be Marvel branded. But we think there might be an opportunity for a Marvel-R brand for something like Deadpool. As long as we let the audiences know what’s coming, we think we can manage that fine.”

Now, Deadpool, played by Ryan Reynolds has seemingly confirmed his willingness to work with his new Disney bosses in a Tweet sent from Ryan Reynolds’ account. The image tweeted shows Deadpool in the trademark Mickey Mouse ear hat, inside of a school bus that reads ‘Disney’ on the outside, with the caption, “Feels like the first day of ‘Pool”.

The Disney purchase of Fox is officially completed on March 20, but how that affects the film properties still remains to be ironed out, with more news expected to follow in the coming months.