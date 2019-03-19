Louis Tomlinson’s Sister Lottie Pens Heartbreaking Post Following Félicité’s Death: ‘I’m Incomplete’

Losing a sister is never easy and since the death of 18-year-old Félicité Tomlinson, her family has been reeling.

Earlier today, Lottie Tomlinson took to her Instagram account to share a series of photos as a way to pay tribute to her beloved sister. The first few photos in the deck show Lottie and Félicité as children before a more recent photo of the two sisters posing together appears. The last few photos in the series are just solo shots of Félicité in black and white. To go along with the sweet photos of her sister, Lottie also shared a heartbreaking post with her 3.3 million Instagram followers to remember her late sister.

“My Fizzy, my baby sister, my best friend. I’m incomplete without you, I’m empty. I can’t picture my life without you,” she wrote. “I wish we could have lived life together for a little longer. Mama needed you and you needed her, you’re finally together again. I love you always, Dotty x.”

So far, the post has earned the Instagram model a ton of attention with over 288,000 likes in addition to 11,000 plus comments within just a few minutes of the post going live. Some fans commented on the photo to send their condolences while countless others couldn’t help but gush over the close relationship the two sisters seemed to share.

“May her beautiful soul forever rest in peace,” one follower wrote.

“Sending tons and tons of love to you and your family. You are all in my thoughts.”

“You can pass through this. We will supporting u all the time,” one more follower wrote.

This is the first time that Lottie has broken her silence on Instagram but as The Inquisitr recently shared, twin sisters Phoebe and Daisy Tomlinson remembered Félicité in posts of their own. 14-year-old Phoebe remembered Félicité as a great storyteller and said that her big sister was always there when she needed her. At the end of the post, she said that she was happy that she and her mom were reunited in heaven. In 2016, the Tomlinson’s lost their mother Johannah Dearkin to leukemia.

Phoebe’s twin sister, Daisy, also remembered the 18-year-old in a touching post calling her her “best friend, sister, motivator and person that could make me laugh until I cried.” She goes on to say that she’s having trouble coming to grips with the fact that she will never see her sister again but also mentions that she is happy that Félicité is reunited with their mother.

As The Inquisitr shared last week, Félicité died unexpectedly after suffering what appeared to be a heart attack. The teen was found in her apartment in London and since her death, the family has been reeling. One Direction star Louis Tomlinson still has yet to break his silence on his sister’s death but a source close to the family says that he is “inconsolable” after losing his sister.

Thoughts go out to the whole Tomlinson family.