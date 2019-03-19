‘The Walking Dead’ Season 9: Did A Star Just Reveal Their Death Via An Instagram Post?

Could this character die in an upcoming episode of 'The Walking Dead'?

An actor from AMC’s The Walking Dead may have just inadvertently alerted fans to their demise thanks to an Instagram post which has since been removed.

SPOILER ALERT: This article speculates on upcoming episodes of AMC’s The Walking Dead. Please proceed with caution if you wish to avoid potential spoilers.

With only two episodes left in Season 9 of The Walking Dead, fans of the comic books are gearing up towards a massive — and potentially devastating — finale. Even for those who don’t read the comic books on which The Walking Dead is based, the assumption is there that something bad is about to go down thanks to the newly introduced group, the Whisperers.

However, one star may have accidentally revealed their fate in upcoming episodes of The Walking Dead after they posted an image of their time on set to their Instagram account, according to Comic Book.

Brett Butler, who plays Tammy Rose in The Walking Dead, posted an image of herself on set with John Finn, who plays her onscreen husband, Earl Sutton.

“Our good friend took a screenshot of our next to last appearance on The Walking Dead,” the caption on the image read.

Gene Page / AMC

This admission led fans to believe that Tammy, at least, was destined to die in an upcoming episode of The Walking Dead. Butler continued with the following statement.

“It was awesome working with John Finn and the best crew. Hardest working, friendliest lot which matters on long hot days. Thanks to [ Angela] Kang for casting me.”

The image has since been removed from Butler’s Instagram account. However, Bleeding Cool managed to get a screenshot of the post before it was deleted.

However, thanks to a trailer for Episode 15 of The Walking Dead Season 9, fans are now speculating it is Tammy and her family that Daryl’s (Norman Reedus) group is looking for. During the clip for Episode 15, it is noted that the provisions found belongs to Hilltop, where Tammy’s family lives. In addition, Daryl discovers that something — or someone — has been dragged away and the group then want to follow the tracks left behind.

Season 9 of AMC’s The Walking Dead will return to AMC on Sunday, March 24. The show is scheduled to air at 9 p.m. ET. Episode 15 is titled “The Calm Before,” and AMC lists the following synopsis.