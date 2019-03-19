Josie Canseco Dons Pink Bra For Latest Risque Instagram Snapshot

Being raised in the public life, Josie Canseco grew up to be a fierce model who is carving her own path to success. On Monday, the model took to her Instagram page to share a sizzling snapshot of herself in nothing but a bra, showcasing her busty figure.

In the photo in question, the young model — who is the daughter of baseball star Jose Canseco and former Playboy model Jessica Canseco — is posing for a close-up selfie that captures her figure from her chest up, highlighting her voluptuous upper body, which is on full display as she is wearing a push-up bra.

The 22-year-old model is featured outdoor as she stands partially in the sun and partially in the shade, creating an interesting light line that cuts across her face and chest. The model is also makeup-free in the shot, allowing her light blonde lashes and brows contrast with the piercing green of her eyes.

She is shooting an intense, serious gaze at the onlooker, with her voluptuous lips slightly puckered in a seductive way. She accessorized her simple look with golden hoops and delicate studs in her earlobes. She is wearing her light blonde hair up in a bun, except for two strands at the front that frame her face.

The post, which the model shared with her 438,000 Instagram followers, garnered more than 32,000 likes and close to 160 comments in under a day of having been posted — at the time of this writing. Users of the popular social media platform took to the comments section to praise Canseco’s beauty and share their admiration the young model.

“You rock Josie!! Loads to look forward to!” one fan wrote.

“The gorgeousness is unreal,” another user chimed in.

The geotag included with Canseco’s post shows she posed for this snap while in Los Angeles, where she lives. However, in a Instagram post from earlier this month she announced that she will be moving into her dream apartment in New York City where she will work in one of her biggest projects so far.

“Stopped back in the city today to shoot my biggest project yet. back to LA for a week, then officially moving into my dream apartment in the big apple. so grateful rn,” she captioned the post.

Last year, Canseco walked in the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, which marked her debut with the brand, after failing to make the cut in 2017, according to W Magazine.