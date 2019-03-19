‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: J.T. Terrorizes Victoria, Nikki, And Sharon

It’s no secret that at long last, J.T. is back. Now, stunning new The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that he’s trying to exact his revenge by terrorizing Victoria along with Nikki and Sharon at the Abbott cabin where they’re hiding as fugitives after escaping their prison transport van.

J.T. (Thad Luckinbill) survived being buried alive last year because his weight and the weight of the dirt ended up breaking the drainpipe and he washed out through the sewer system, according to She Knows Soaps. Even though he’s followed the women since that ill-fated night at Victoria’s (Amelia Heinle) house when Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) bashed him upside the head with a fireplace poker, He’s clearly far worse for the wear. It’s clear he desperately needs a doctor since he hasn’t healed well since taking the shot to the head last year.

The reason J.T. knows where Nikki, Victoria, and Sharon (Sharon Case) are is that since last April he’s followed them around. Naturally, he also followed their prison transport van, and he saw where Nick (Joshua Morrow) and Billy (Jason Thompson) stashed the women. J.T. knocked out both police guards that Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) helped provide for the cabin and stole one of their uniforms. He also managed to destroy Victoria’s cell phone, so they have no way to call anybody for help. Even so, the women try to arm themselves, but it’s futile.

Just when you thought he was gone….he’s baaaack! #YR pic.twitter.com/6BrqemE6CN — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) March 19, 2019

An incredibly angry J.T. orders them to bind their arms and ankles with zip ties. Then he describes in great detail the torturous pain and horror of being buried alive. Of course, Nikki doesn’t feel too sorry considering that J.T. had been abusing her daughter Victoria before Nikki knocked him out with the fireplace poker. Ironically, she picks one up again before J.T. got inside, but he takes it away from her quickly.

Ultimately, J.T. destroys things in the cabin while the women plead in terror for their lives. Victoria even asks him to consider their son Reed (Tristan Lake Leabu), but nothing gets through to J.T. and his horrific head pain. Unfortunately, all the destruction causes a gas leak at the cabin, and J.T. ultimately passes out while the women plead with him to wake up. The fumes cause them to choke, but without some type of help, they appear doomed to die with J.T. in the gaseous cabin, which could be at risk of blowing up at any moment.