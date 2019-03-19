‘Sports Illustrated’ Rookie Haley Kalil Flaunts Perfect Physique In Skimpy Bikini In Clip From Kenya Shoot

Haley Kalil proved that she has what it takes to be a Sports Illustrated swimsuit model with her performance in Kenya earlier this year, which can be seen in the sneak peeks the magazine has been sharing to its verified Instagram page. Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue took to the popular social media platform to post a sizzling video featuring the former Miss Minnesota in a barely-there bikini as she strikes different sultry photos for the camera.

In the post in question, the 26-year-old swimsuit model is donning a skimpy brown bikini consisting of a tiny curtain style top that ties behind the model’s neck, highlighting her ample cleavage. She teamed it with a pair of equally tiny bottom featuring an African-inspired pattern along the top band.

The bikini bottom sits high on the model’s frame, helping accentuate her hourglass figure, particularly her tiny waist contrasted with her wide hips and strong thighs. Throughout the clip, the model is striking different posing while facing the camera. She starts out with her crossed over her stomach, and proceeds to unfold them as she touches her stomach, sliding her hands down her body toward her thighs.

She continuously looks at the camera with a fierce, powerful gaze and her lips parted in a seductive way. Her red hair is in side swept and down, with its wet strands cascading over her shoulders and partially covering her face.

The post, which Sports Illustrated Swimsuit shared with its 1.9 million Instagram followers, was viewed more than 41,000 times in just a couple of hours of having been posted, garnering nearly 7,000 likes and over 45 comments. Users of the social media platform took to the comments section to share their admiration for the model and to praise her flawless physique.

“Yes @haleyybaylee!! These photos are going to turn out amazing!” one user wrote.

Kalil herself commented, responding to the post’s caption that points out the model shot in a cloudy day.

“Clouds, rain, heck…even a snow storm couldn’t keep me from an @si_swimsuit shoot,” she chimed in.

Kalil jetted off to Kenya in late January to shoot her second spread with the issue, after she came out a co-winner of last year’s SI Swim Search that marked her first appearance in the magazine as well as her first ever professional photo shoot, as Sports Illustrated pointed out.

“This rookie shoot represents a culmination of one huge dream, a lot of hard work, and an incredible group of people that believed in me enough to take a chance on this nerdy, non-model,” she told the magazine.