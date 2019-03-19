Jazz Jennings Talk College Search, Reveals Harvard, Princeton Are Two Of Her Top Choices

Reality star Jazz Jennings has her sights set on college!

The I Am Jazz star will graduate high school this coming May and has high hopes to attend a great school. As fans know, Jennings has grown up before our very eye and has been incredibly open and honest about her gender reassignment surgery. Now, it’s hard to believe that the 18-year-old is already gearing up to pack her bags and go away to school.

The reality star sat down with People and chatted about how she plans on making her decision on where to go to school. So far, she says that she has her eyes on a few schools, including the prestigious Harvard University.

“I have a couple of ideas. I did have an interview with Harvard and I think it went really well. I’m hoping that they will accept me because it’s definitely one of my top choices.”

Jennings also listed a school called Pomona in California. She says that she has just been interested in the school for her whole life so that’s definitely still one of the front runners. The 18-year-old revealed that she also had a an interview at another Ivy League school in Princeton but right now, she’s waiting to hear back though she thinks the interview went well.

Once in school, Jazz is still not 100 percent sure what she will major in but gender studies, Philosophy, Religion, Communications, Journalism, and Writing are all of interest. But no matter where she decides to attend school, one thing is for sure — Jazz is so excited for the next couple of years as well as the new chapter in her life.

“It’s exciting and it’s going to be a huge step in my life.”

“With my life what I want to do is really combat a lot of the social systems that have dictated our societies for so long,” Jennings explains. “There’s so many things that people don’t even realize they are allowing to rule their lives. I’m hoping I can just do what I can to help this world move forward to a more loving and accepting place where we don’t judge each other as much.”

And while she may be very excited about her upcoming journey into college, this year has already been a pretty good one for the reality star. As The Inquisitr shared earlier this year, Jennings underwent gender reassignment surgery this past summer to complete her transition into a female and she couldn’t be happier about it.

Even on the day of surgery, she said that she woke up with happy butterflies in her stomach because she had been waiting for that day for so long. She also revealed that she doesn’t think she’s ever been happier in her life and she even went as far as to call it “pure ecstasy” for her.