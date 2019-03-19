Rita Ora Poses In Dark Eye Makeup And Interesting PVC Outfit

Rita Ora has shared a photo to her Instagram followers where she is wearing dark makeup around her eyes and is seen to be wearing an interesting PVC number.

The outfit is all PVC but has different layers to it. It’s a dress that has a collar and cuff sleeves. Ora is known for her expressing herself through fashion and these set of photos show how versatile she can be.

Rita Ora is currently embarking on her “Phoenix World Tour.” The tour began on March 1, in Melbourne, Australia, at the Palais Theatre. The tour visited Asia for its second leg. These photos were taken in Singapore.

The third and final leg announced so far will take place in Europe and will start April 23 at the Sentrum Scene in Oslo, Norway. The tour will go across the U.K. and includes a show at London’s O2 Arena on May 24.

The tour is in support of the album with the same name, Phoenix. The album so far has released seven singles: “Your Song,” “Anywhere,” “For You,” “Girls,” “Let Me Love You,” and “Only Want You.” The record peaked at No. 11 in the U.K. while being certified gold in Canada.

The album was her first release since her debut, Ora, six years ago, which was released through Roc Nation.

Rita’s first album scored her three No. 1 singles in a row in the U.K.: “Hot Right Now,” “R.I.P.,” and “How We Do (Party).” The album also topped the charts and has been certified platinum there.

In 2016, Rita became the host and a judge on America’s Next Top Model’s 23rd cycle. She replaced supermodel Tyra Banks for one season.

In 2015, she was a coach on The Voice UK and a judge on The X Factor all in one year. In 2017, she hosted the MTV Europe Music Awards in London and an American television music competition series, Boy Band.

In 2004, she made her film debut in the movie Spivs, playing the role of Rosanna. Since then, she has appeared in Fast & Furious, Southpaw and the Fifty Shades movies — Fifty Shades of Grey, Fifty Shades Darker, and Fifty Shades Freed where she plays the role of Mia Grey. On May 10, she is set to appear in the Pokémon: Detective Pikachu film.

Rita is Albanian and speaks the language. She represents her roots proudly.

“My parents brought us [my older sister and I] to this country with the hope and the dream that we could get a decent education, which is so important for our hopes and values, and for what we want to achieve in our lives. I grew up in Britain, a country that has given me so much for which I am grateful, but I will always have a special place in my heart for my home town and Kosovo,” she told the Evening Standard after being named honorary ambassador of the Republic of Kosovo.

Ora’s Instagram page has over 14.6 million followers where she posts what’s going on in her world all the time.