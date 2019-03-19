Hailey Baldwin And Justin Bieber Are In A ‘Great Place’ Despite Putting Wedding Plans On Hold Per ‘US Weekly’

Even though Justin Bieber is reportedly seeking treatment for depression, things with his wife Hailey Baldwin are going just fine according to a new report from US Weekly. A source explained that the couple are in a “great place,” although Justin himself may not be in a great place.

“They are in a great place and they are super close. She’s very supportive.”

The couple married in a quiet courthouse ceremony in fall 2018. Fans were shocked to hear that the couple had tied-the-knot after announcing their engagement only a few months before they wed. Not only that, the couple had only been back together for a few months before announcing they were engaged.

Despite the seemingly quick marriage, the couple has been going strong, even through Justin’s struggles. The source told the site that Justin is still “not in a great place.”

Because of that, the couple has put their wedding ceremony plans on hold. Initially, the couple had planned on getting married in a formal wedding ceremony sometime this year. At one point, rumors were swirling that the planning was in full swing and that one of the Jenner girls would be a bridesmaid in the wedding as previously reported by Inquisitr.

The source explained that the couple will hold off on their wedding until Justin is more “stabilized.”

“He’s trying to work on his issues and rebuild.”

Justin has been open about his struggles, reaching out to his fans on Instagram and explaining what he has been going through. On March 10, he shared an Instagram post with his more than 106 million followers and explained that he wanted to keep his fans updated.

“Been struggling a lot. Just feeling super disconnected and weird.. I always bounce back so I’m not worried just wanted to reach out and ask for your guys to pray for me. God is faithful and ur prayers really work thanks.. the most human season I’ve ever been in facing my stuff head on.”

The young couple have also been open about their relationship together. Earlier this year, they opened up to Vogue about their marriage and got candid about their lives. As previously reported by Inquisitr, Justin was open about his past including his use of Xanax. However, he also revealed that Hailey has had a “positive impact” on his life.

While the couple may not be planning on having a formal wedding ceremony anytime soon, it is great that Hailey is supportive of her husband during his hard time.