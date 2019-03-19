‘The Young And The Restless’ Star Camryn Grimes Celebrates Remarkable Achievement

The Young and the Restless star Camryn Grimes marks a special occasion today. Twenty-two years ago today, the actress debuted on the show as Cassie Newman.

According to Soap Opera News, Grimes first aired on the number one rated CBS Daytime drama on March 19, 1997. Currently, the actress portrays Cassie’s twin sister Mariah Copeland. Cassie was the daughter of Sharon Newman (Sharon Case), and Nick Newman (Joshua Morrow) adopted her and raised her as his own. Unfortunately, Cassie passed away in a tragic scene after a car accident on May 24, 2005, which remains one of daytime’s most memorable scenes of all time. In subsequent years, Grimes appeared. on Y&R off and on as Cassie’s ghost when Sharon struggled with her mental health.

Eventually, in 2014, Mariah showed up in Genoa City at the behest of Victor Newman (Eric Braeden) to gaslight Sharon. After plenty of heartache, Sharon and Mariah made peace with each other and enjoy a nice mother/daughter relationship these days.

For her work as Cassie, Grimes took home the Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Younger Actress in a Drama Series at the tender age of 10, making her the youngest actress ever to receive the accolade. In 2018, Grimes won the Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for her work as Mariah as the character struggled with her sexuality and eventually began dating her brother Noah’s (Robert Adamson) girlfriend Tessa (Cait Fairbanks).

A seemingly surprised Grimes took to Twitter to thank everybody for recognizing her anniversary. She tweeted, “Holy cow! Thanks, guys!!”

The actress’s bevy of followers and fans responded with congratulations and warm memories of her younger years on the soap.

One replied, “Omg, I remember watching you all those years ago. So glad you’re still on. You bring so much love and laughter to the show. Wishing you many more years of Y&R!”

Another follower wrote, “Wow, you grew up before our very eyes!! Congrats!”

Currently, on the show, Mariah is staging a protest over Sharon, Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott), and Victoria’s (Amelia Heinle) sentences from their recent murder trial. Tessa is out of jail on bail that Mariah posted because she attempted to blackmail the women when she found a tape of their misdeeds on the Dark Horse servers. While J.T. is alive, which may end up keeping the women from serving time, Tessa might still see a prison sentence for her crimes since they do not have anything to do with J.T. specifically. If Tessa ends up going down, that leaves Mariah once again unlucky in love.