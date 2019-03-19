‘Sports Illustrated’ Model Robin Holzken Bares Her Chest In Racy Boomerang On Instagram

Fans can hardly wait for the upcoming Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue, which is set to be released in May, and the magazine continues to pique its Instagram fans’ interest with sizzling photos and videos of what’s to come. On Tuesday, Sports Illustrated Swimsuit took to the popular social media platform to share a racy Boomerang featuring Robin Holzken in a skimpy one-piece that leaves little to the imagination.

In the clip in question, the Dutch beauty is donning a yellow swimsuit featuring intricate designs in black with an interesting neckline that plunges down to her stomach. The swimsuit has only one strap, which ties behind the model’s back, while the other half of her chest is left completely exposed.

In the video, Holzken uses her hand to cover her breast and censor the shot. The model is leaning against a short wooden fence, which she is holding on to with her free hand. Holzken is posing with one leg in front of the other, in a pose that accentuates the model’s hourglass figure, particularly her full hips and strong thigh that contrast with her tiny waist.

The 21-year-old is wearing her light brown hair in a side swept style and down as it falls over her shoulders and onto her back.

Accessorizing her look, she is wearing an African-inspired necklace with a dangling detail in colors that match her swimsuit. Throughout the Boomerang, the model strikes different poses as she continuously looks at the camera with her lips slightly parted in a seductive way.

The post, which Sports Illustrated Swimsuit shared with its 1.9 million Instagram followers, was viewed more than 21,000 times in just a few hours of having been posted, garnering more than 3,300 likes and over 35 comments. Users of the social media platform took to the comments section to praise Holzken beauty and share their admiration for the model.

“@robinholzken is definitely the best sight on a Tuesday afternoon. I love @si_swimsuit this time of year!” one user wrote.

“Absolutely gorgeous… love the shoot,” another one chimed in.

Holzken jetted off to Kenya in late January to shoot her second spread for the magazine’s popular edition, as Sports Illustrated Swimsuit previously noted. According to a separate Sports Illustrated report, the model traveled to the African country to shoot at the Hemingways Ol Seki Mara Camp, a luxury enclave in the heart of the Naboisho Conservancy.

In addition to SI Swimsuit, Holzken has been featured in major magazines and major fashion campaigns such as Victoria’s Secret PINK and Guess, the report further noted.