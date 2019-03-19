Emily Ratajkowski Oozes Sex Appeal In Braless Instagram Photo, Slams ‘Body-Shamers’

"Free The Nipple" seems alive and well

Never one to hold back, Emily Ratajkowski has updated her 22.1 million Instagram followers with a reminder of why the modeling industry hired her. The supermodel’s March 19, 2019 update comes three days after The Independent reported EmRat “defending” a friend amid “body-shaming trolls.”

Flaunting her signature full lips with a piercing gaze into the camera, the model looks caught off-guard in a photo that shows bed sheets in the background and Emily sporting “bed hair.” While a tight, cream top conceals a little more flesh than Emily’s usual bikini photos, there’s no disguising that EmRat’s popular cleavage is prominent.

Vanessa Hudgens “liked” the post, although fan comments honed right in on what appears to be a braless situation. One fan asked whether Emily “ever [wears] bras.” His “bros” were asking.

In February 2018, The Sun covered the “Free The Nipple” movement. With celebrities like Kendall Jenner, Kim Kardashian, and Rita Ora seemingly embracing the braless mentality, this popular movement has mostly been well-received by women.

The newspaper quotes Kendall Jenner finding it “cool” to “show off what’s under your shirt—whether that’s a cute bralette or just skin. ;)'”

With perky assets and no fear of showing them, Emily’s March 19 Instagram update appears to show the model as a fan (if not an advocate) of “freeing the nipple.”

“All these haters are crazy. Just because you’re used to seeing one body type on the Internet doesn’t mean that that’s the only kind that should be considered ‘beautiful’.”

As Emily defended her friend’s “body-shaming” experience, she spoke out on what social media should (and shouldn’t) be “considering beautiful.”

With risqué outfits of her own, Emily is no stranger to social media comments. Despite first impressions though, this model has herself admitted to body insecurities, as per her Glamour interview.

“I have days when I look in the mirror and I am sick of myself!”

In her interview, Emily admitted “lacking confidence,” although talk quickly turned to her 2018 marriage to Sebastian Bear-McClard. At 27 years old, Emily is now a married woman.

Earlier this week, Emily updated her Instagram with a racy photo to promote her ‘Inamorata’ lingerie line. The range plays on the model’s last name, although the items are much less complicated. Emily isn’t the first model to venture into becoming an entrepreneur. Elle Macpherson has done similar with a lingerie line. For younger models like Blac Chyna, the interest seems more towards false lashes.

Clothed she may be, but EmRat never leaves much to the imagination.