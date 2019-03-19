Kiwi Model Georgia Fowler Criticized For Sharing Bikini Photos In The Wake Of New Zealand Attack

Kiwi model Georgia Fowler is facing backlash for taking to her Instagram page over the past four days to share a string of bikini photos without acknowledging the attacks to two mosques in Christchurch that left 50 people dead and dozens of others injured, according to The Daily Mail.

On Friday, the day of the shooting, and throughout the weekend, the Victoria’s Secret model took to the popular social media platform to share a series of photos of herself enjoying the Cayman Islands, with no mention to the attack at all. Some of her social media followers took to the comments section to criticize the 26-year-old, who is the country’s most high-profile model, for her sexy pics in the wake of her country’s worst mass shooting, the report continued.

“How sad and vapid! As one of the few prominent NZ celebrities, you’re posting bikini pics instead of voicing your support for the tragedy in your home country,” one user wrote in the comments section of one of the Instagram photos.

“Really surprised as a fellow kiwi you’ve made no mention of the attack back home. You have the power to influence – use it,” another user wrote in a separate Instagram photo.

On Monday, the model, who hails from Auckland but has lived in New York since 2008, responded to her critics, contending that she didn’t want to make the devastating events that took place in her home country about her, according to The New Zealand Herald.

“I am devastated by what has happened in my country. Everyone is meant to be safe in our beautiful home. I just don’t have the right words at this time and don’t want to ever make it about me,” she is quoted as saying in the report.

While plenty of folks felt she should have acknowledged the attack, plenty of others also sided with the model, arguing that no one knows what someone is feeling via social media, which is taken too seriously nowadays, the New Zealand Herald report continued. Some of those who took to her defense argued that many celebrities made the attack about themselves, using the opportunity to draw attention in the wake of such tragedy, the report further shows.

As The Daily Mail pointed out, the massacre sets a few unprecedented events for the country. Australian-born Brenton Tarrant, 28, has been charged with murder over the mass shootings, crimes for which he faces an “unprecedented” life sentence, as the death penalty was abolished in New Zealand in 1961, according to the report.