‘Teen Mom 2’ Javi Marroquin Speaks About Jenelle Evans Burning Gift From Kailyn Lowry, Says It Was ‘Funny’

On an upcoming episode of Teen Mom 2, viewers will watch as Jenelle Evans sets fire to a gift sent to her by fellow cast mate Kailyn Lowry. While the video initially appeared on Evans’ social media account last year, it will be seen on the show. According to a report from InTouch Weekly, Kailyn Lowry’s ex-husband Javi Marroquin spoke out about the video and revealed he thought the burning of the gift was “funny.”

Speaking to OK! Magazine, Javi revealed what he thought about the whole thing.

“I mean, I just feel like they go back and forth so if she wanted to amend things and make things better, great. But sending a gift? I thought that was not a smart idea. I don’t know why you would send a gift if you’re both going back and forth. It’s not just like Jenelle saying something and you’re like, ‘Hey, let’s keep the peace.'”

With all the back and forth going on between Kailyn and Jenelle, Javi said, “I don’t know why you would send a gift and expect a thank you.”

Kailyn sent a gift of her hair care products to Jenelle during a time when they had not been getting along, hoping to make amends. However, Jenelle took the gift and recorded herself setting fire to the “peace gathering” gift.

So, what did Javi think when Jenelle set fire to the gift?

“And then when she burned it, I thought I was funny. I might have liked it. It was pretty funny.”

Javi Marroquin and Kailyn Lowry were married in 2012. While together, the couple had one son together. Despite trying to make their marriage work, they ultimately divorced. Kailyn then moved on and had another son with another man. Javi also moved on and has a son with his now-girlfriend, Lauren.

Kailyn and Javi have been working on their co-parenting. Viewers watching new episodes of Season 9 have watched the couple as they try to navigate co-parenting. As shown in the season, Kailyn has avoided meeting Javi’s new girlfriend. Kail later revealed that she didn’t want viewers to see her meeting Lauren for the first time on the show because she didn’t think it was “genuine.”

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kailyn recently revealed that she and Lauren don’t talk.

Season 9 of Teen Mom 2 is currently airing new episodes on Monday nights on MTV. Fans can catch up with Kailyn Lowry, Jenelle Evans, and all the drama then.