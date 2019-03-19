Wendy Williams Praised By Don Lemon, Meghan McCain, And Others For Opening Up About Addiction

Talk show host Wendy Williams is receiving heaps of praise and support from stars and viewers alike after opening up about her struggles with addiction, People has reported.

The Wendy Williams Show host has been honest with her audience about her history with cocaine abuse, and, as The Inquisitr previously reported, revealed during the airing of her talk show on Tuesday, March 19 that she is currently residing in a sober house while still going on with daily filming.

“Either you’re calling me crazy or the bravest woman you know, I don’t care,” she said after tearfully detailing her “truth,” which includes a day-to-day schedule that involves a number of support meetings, time with her roommates at her sober living facility, and a strict lights out policy by 10 p.m. She also explained that prior to sharing the news on her show today, only her husband, Kevin Hunter, knew about her current living situation.

Shortly after her revelation, social media began getting flooded with messages of support agreeing with the latter part of her statement.

“I say bravest woman I know,” CNN anchor Don Lemon wrote on Twitter, along with sharing a photo of his television screen tuned into Wendy’s talk show earlier today. “@WendyWilliams finally speaks her truth about recovery. #WendyWilliams #TheHunterFoundation.”

Proud of @WendyWilliams for taking this major step! Her journey will inspire so many people in the same situation… using her voice for good. https://t.co/QnNXirQq9Q — Tamron Hall (@tamronhall) March 19, 2019

His sentiments were echoed by The View co-host Meghan McCain, who said she was “sending strength and love” to the 54-year-old.

“Speaking your truth and showing your struggle and darkness on national television is not the the weak of heart,” she tweeted. McCain herself knows the pressure of going through difficulties in life under the public eye, as she has been involved in an ongoing feud with President Donald Trump after he has publicly attacked her father, the late senator John McCain.

I love @WendyWilliams for this. Addiction has plagued myself and my family for my whole life and I'm just so grateful that she's sharing her story to help combat the shame of addiction. This is a disease that discriminates against nobody. https://t.co/TrQSusI1aJ — Whitney Cummings (@WhitneyCummings) March 19, 2019

Wendy’s fans also chimed in to praise the talk show host for opening up about her addiction struggles and her journey towards sobriety.

“There’s something powerful about not only standing in and speaking your truth but also not being ASHAMED of the truth you share. #WendyWilliams,” one fan wrote on Twitter.

i have always valued the honesty of you @WendyWilliams , but this is next level. Thank you thank you thank you for sharing your truth. So happy you are healing and transparently sharing your journey https://t.co/uWyEuHruI8 — Eric Henry (@erichenry83) March 19, 2019

Sending love, strength & positive energy to Wendy Williams! She just revealed she’s been battling an addiction. She’s currently living in a sober house & has a 24 hour sober coach. Call her what you want, I call her brave & courageous! @WendyWilliams ❤️ pic.twitter.com/SyFTLfBjnU — Jerome Trammel (@MrJeromeTrammel) March 19, 2019

Williams has been extremely open about her struggles with substance abuse, previously telling People that she was addicted to cocaine for nearly a decade in the early years of her career.

Shortly after returning to her show earlier in March following a two month hiatus this year, Wendy and her family’s Hunter Foundation partnered with the organization T.R.U.S.T. to launch a national resource hotline that provides a 24-hour source for those suffering from drug addiction or substance abuse.