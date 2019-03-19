What Are Camille Grammer And Dorit Kemsley Feuding About On ‘RHOBH’? Erika Jayne Offers A Clue

Erika Jayne is opening up about the ladies' issues with one another.

Camille Grammer and Dorit Kemsley were recently at odds at Andy Cohen’s baby shower and now, fans are learning a little bit more about their feud.

After fans watched as Grammer questioned why Kemsley didn’t return her adopted dog Lucy to Lisa Vanderpump’s rescue center on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Erika Jayne addressed the drama between the two women during an appearance on E!’s Just a Sip with Justin Sylvester.

During her interview, which was shared by All About the Real Housewives on March 18, the musician was asked which of her cast members crossed the line during filming in a way that others wouldn’t.

“I think Camille goes after Dorit in a way that I would’ve have done it. You’ll see Camille say something to Dorit that I thought was a little dirty,” she explained.

“And I said it to Camille at the shower and that’s when Andy walked by and he was like, ‘You guys stop,’ because Camille, myself, Denise, and Dorit got into a conversation about it.”

“It will come up. I don’t want to give it all about but yeah, it was a little heavy-handed I thought. It wasn’t necessary,” she added.

While the majority of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast has seemingly sided with Teddi Mellencamp in her feud with Vanderpump, Grammer appears to have sided with Vanderpump in feeling that Kemsley should have never given away the dog she adopted from Vanderpump Dogs.

During a trip to the Bahamas earlier this season on the show, Grammer took aim at Kemsley’s decision to give Lucy to another woman, who ultimately took the animal to a shelter in Los Angeles. Meanwhile, the other ladies have been working hard to prove their case against Vanderpump, who allegedly used Mellencamp to relay the story about Kemsley’s dog to the other women.

Although Jayne couldn’t reveal much about what exactly was said by Grammer, fans will likely see her encounter with Kemsley soon and at that point, their recent baby shower debacle will make more sense.

Weeks ago, after celebrating his baby shower in Los Angeles, Andy Cohen told listeners of his radio show that he caught Grammer and Kemsley feuding at the event but didn’t share any details about the drama between them.

For more of Grammer, Kemsley, and their co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 9 on Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.