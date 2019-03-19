‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Lala Kent Responds To Instagram Critics After Debuting Photo Of New Lip Injections

See her plump pout.

Lala Kent shared a new photo of her super-plumped lips on Instagram days ago and was immediately met with backlash from fans who commented on her updated look.

“It’s so crazy to me what people are willing to write on people’s photos,” Kent said in response to the backlash, via a report from OK! Magazine on March 19.

While Kent has since turned off the comments on her latest post, which featured the Vanderpump Rules star posing for a closeup, she previously received messages from hateful critics, including, “Oh my God you used to be pretty.”

“It’s like you were never pretty. Does that feel good?” she asked.

As Kent pointed out, she doesn’t sit around on Instagram and criticize the appearance of others and doesn’t feel she should be treated that way by anyone. In fact, she doesn’t understand why people have taken it upon themselves to go out of their way to voice their opinions about anyone’s appearance.

Kent went on to give a shout out to Instagram for giving her the option to block people and turn off her comments so that she doesn’t have to see the negative things people have to say about her. She also encouraged her haters to take their miserable selves back into the holes they came out of.

Although Kent has been open with her decision to use injectables to correct certain things she doesn’t like about her face, she’s also admitted in the past to going a bit too far with fillers and Botox and in 2018, she told Bravo’s The Lookbook that she was no longer getting filler in her cheekbones or Botox above her eyebrow.

“I just feel like I’m a walking cat-duck. It looks like a cat and a duck had a baby and that’s me,” she joked at the time.

Kent also said that she was planning to continue getting Botox between her eyes, in her jawline and on her chin.

One year prior, Kent said she wanted to stop the lips, telling the outlet, “Enough is enough,” but it appears she’s had a change of heart about the issue. Still, whatever she decides, she’s making it clear to her online audience that their mean comments about her look will not be tolerated on her page.

To see more of Kent and her co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of Vanderpump Rules Season 7 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.