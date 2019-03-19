Miley Cyrus Has Found Something That Isn’t A Wrecking Ball To Ride On

Miley Cyrus has announced her via her Instagram that she will be performing at Woodstock’s 50th Anniversary event on Friday, August 16 in Bethel, New York.

Cyrus uploaded another photo to her Instagram page where she is riding a huge cockrell. She noted that when she’s not riding that, it’s usually a wrecking ball like we’ve seen in her iconic 2014 music video.

“Woodstock, here I come! When I’m not riding a wrecking ball, you can find me on a giant cock” she captioned the photo expressing she rides a huge rooster instead.

Miley has been celebrating the festival season coming up by uploading a third photo to her Instagram today expressing the excitement of her future festival appearances and her queer sexuality. In the picture, she is completely naked covering up her bust. She is wearing a sunhat and appears to be in a hot desert.

“Festival season is here, I’m queer and ready to party! let’s go summer 2019!” the “Party In The U.S.A.” hitmaker wrote.

Cyrus is known for her charity work and has her own foundation named Happy Hippie. The foundation is focused on youth homelessness, the LGBTQ community, and other vulnerable populations.

In an interview with Vanity Fair, Cyrus explained she is still working on her upcoming album, but her Smilers can expect to hear something new from it by the summer. Her latest single is 2018’s disco-country inspired “Nothing Breaks Like A Heart,” which is a collaboration with British producer Mark Ronson. The single has become a global top 10 smash.

When speaking to the magazine about herself, Cyrus expresses being a proud member of the LGBTQ+ community.

“Being someone who takes such pride in individuality and freedom, and being a proud member of the LGBTQ+ community, I’ve been inspired by redefining again what a relationship in this generation looks like,” the “We Can’t Stop” songstress told them.

Miley’s career kickstarted when she played the role of Hannah Montana on the Disney Channel hit show of the same name. The American musical comedy had four seasons starting in 2006. With the success came a movie, which was a box office No. 1 making $169.2 million. Her acting career also includes roles in The Last Song, LOL, So Undercover, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.

Cyrus’ upcoming album release will become her seventh studio album. In her career, Miley has had three albums go to number one in the U.S. — Meet Miley Cyrus, Breakout, and Bangerz. Her last release Younger Now went top 5 and included the platinum hit single “Malibu.”

Last week, she was announced to play the legendary Glastonbury Festival this year in June.