‘Siesta Key’ Stars Juliette Porter, Alex Kompothecras Apparently Split, Season 2 On-Air Friction Continues

Fans of MTV’s Siesta Key know that Juliette Porter and Alex Kompothecras have had a pretty rocky on-again, off-again relationship throughout the time they’ve dated. Viewers have watched them split, bicker, and reunite, and the last that everybody saw, things were tense between them again. While everybody will have to stay tuned to see how it plays out on-air, based on social media posts, it looks as if these two have finally called it quits for real.

Season 2 of Siesta Key is currently airing new episodes on MTV and fans are anxious to check out Tuesday night’s episode. The sneak peek shared via Twitter shows that Juliette will confront Cara Geswelli over her spending time with Alex. Of course, these episodes were filmed quite some time ago. Fans had thought that heading into this new season, Alex and Juliette were still dating and doing relatively well off-camera. Now, however, apparently that has changed.

Of course, MTV doesn’t necessarily want Juliette and Alex to share too much about their status while the previously filmed episodes are still airing. However, a few weeks ago Porter did share a telling post on Twitter.

As of the end of February, the Siesta Key star said via her Twitter page that she was no longer with Alex. She asked for no more pity, adding that she was over it, and her followers seemed thrilled to hear that Porter was finally, fully, done with dating Kompothecras.

I’m cracking up about all these tweets of me eating steak and no, Alex and I aren’t together so no more pity please thank you I’m over it — Juliette Porter (@juliettep0rter) February 27, 2019

Those who missed that particular tweet had essentially figured out the two had split anyway. Juliette’s last Instagram post including Alex was from New Year’s Eve, and that was a group photo that included a handful of other people. His last Instagram post including her appears to be from May 2018, nearly a year ago.

Both Alex and Juliette seem to be doing well in their individual lives, as both have been sharing plenty of updates via Instagram in recent days. Kompothecras has been living it up in Tahoe with friends while Porter has been embracing fun times in New York.

Is this really the end of Juliette Porter and Alex Kompothecras’ romance? Siesta Key fans seem to think a permanent split between the two is long overdue, but they’ll be curious to see how all of this friction plays out over the last few shows of Season 2.

MTV teased via Twitter that there are only three episodes left before Season 2 wraps and Siesta Key fans will be anxious for updates on all of the cast members. Spoilers suggest that there’s still more conflict to come between Juliette Porter and Alex Kompothecras during these last few episodes and it sounds as if there will be plenty for viewers to buzz over as Season 2 wraps up.