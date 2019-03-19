Miley Cyrus Is ‘Ready To Party’ As She Sunbathes Nude For Latest Raunchy Instagram Snap

Miley Cyrus is excited for summer, and she’s working on her tan to get ready for it. The singer shared a raunchy new snap on her Instagram showing her followers just how she was preparing for the eventful months ahead of her, and left little to the imagination as she did it.

The 26-year-old’s latest social media snap shared on Tuesday, March 19 captured the singer taking part in something she frequently does on the pages of her Instagram account — showing off her incredible body. Miley was photographed with the breathtaking view of the mountains and blue sky behind her as she laid across a lounge chair underneath the golden sun, but all eyes were on her, as the “Nothing Breaks Like A Heart” singer posed completely nude for the steamy snap.

The camera captured the pop star from the hips up, but still managed to get her curvy booty in the frame, while the singer expertly covered her bosom by crossing her arms over her chest. Meanwhile, Miley’s enviably flat midsection was fully on display for fans to ogle over, as well as some of her quirky collection of tattoos, including the large dream catcher on the side of her rib cage.

The singer did opt for one garment in the revealing snap — a bright yellow and orange checkered bucket hat that covered up her long blonde tresses, while its brim folded over her makeup-free face to shield her blue eyes from the sun.

Miley’s wide Instagram following of a whopping 88.3 million people went wild for her newest skin-baring photo, which at the time of this writing has wracked up more than 600,000 likes in less than an hour after going live on the platform. Thousands flocked to the comments section as well to shower the stunner in compliments.

“The hottest queen,” one follower wrote, while another said gushed over how “naturally beautiful” the singer is.

Miley’s post comes amid the release of a number of summer music festival lineups that feature the pop star, including the five-day-long Glastonbury Festival in England, which she revealed she would be performing at over the weekend.

Fuck yeah @woodstockfest ???? See ya in Aug! Performing on Friday , so I have all weekend to party! — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) March 19, 2019

The singer also announced this morning that she will be performing at the highly anticipated 2019 Woodstock music festival, which is being organized to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the original three-day event held in 1969. Miley revealed on Instagram that she would be taking the stage on Friday, August 16 for the event, which means she has the “whole rest of the weekend to RAGE!”