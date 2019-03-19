Kourtney Kardashian Shows Off Abs In Furry Crop Top While Claiming She’s The ‘Life Of The Party’

Kourtney Kardashian has really been feeling herself on social media as of late.

Over the course of the past few weeks, the mother of three has been showing off her amazing figure in a number of daring posts. While one recent photo shows a snapshot of the Keeping Up With the Kardashian star laying naked in the bath with just bubbles covering her, another one shows the reality star sitting naked on her bathroom counter.

And while today’s photo is not quite as scandalous as the two that came before it, Kardashian is still guilty of showing off her picture-perfect body. In the image, Kourtney sits on what appears to be a director’s chair and strikes a pose. The 39-year-old looks stunning in a pair of silky black pants as well as a furry black crop top, giving fans a glimpse of her toned and tanned abs.

Kardashian keeps one hand at her side and holds a drink in the other as she sucks on the straw in the photo. The reality star wears her long, dark locks slicked back in a ponytail and completes her look with an oversized pair of sparkly, cat eye sunglasses. So far, the photo has earned Kardashian a ton of attention with over 123,000 likes in addition to 750 plus comments. Some fans took to the photo to gush over how beautiful she looks while countless others asked where she got pieces from her outfit.

“That’s a pretty good one. Actually I think your recent photos are really good. I will be waiting for your next photo,” one follower wrote.

“Kourt you betta go girl.. The most prettiest one to look at.”

“Don’t let anyone tell you you are least interesting,” one more follower commented.

Like her sisters, Kourtney has one of the most enviable bodies in Hollywood. But, getting a body like hers isn’t always easy — in fact, it’s really hard work. According to Harper’s Bazaar, Kardashian’s amazing body starts with her diet. The mother of three is currently on a organic, dairy free keto diet and eats foods like avocado and wholegrain porridge.

As far as exercise goes, Kourtney does a ton of it. The 39-year-old hits the gym at least six days a week and does a mix of cardio and endurance with Hollywood trainer Amanda Lee. The high intensity workout involves “burpees, resistance band exercises, squats and lunges.” Kardashian has also shared that she loves to do box jumping because it’s incredibly effective.

It’s safe to say that Kourtney’s hard work is paying off big time.