‘RHOBH’ Star Kyle Richards Reunites With Sisters Kathy Hilton And Kim Richards During Niece’s Baby Shower

See photos.

Kyle Richards recently hosted a baby shower for her niece, Brooke Wiederhorn, and during the event, she reunited with her older sisters, Kathy Hilton and Kim Richards.

On March 18, the Daily Mail shared a number of photos from the event, many of which featured the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star and her growing family, which recently settled their differences after years of feuding.

According to the report, Kyle threw the event for Kim’s oldest daughter, who she shared with late ex-husband Monty Brinson, on Sunday, March 17.

As fans of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills may know, Brooke married husband Thayer Wiederhorn in 2014 and the couple already shares a two-year-old son, Hucksley.

Months ago on Instagram, Brooks confirmed her second child was also a boy.

In addition to Kyle’s sisters attending the event, her four daughters, Farrah, Portia, Alexia, and Sophia, were also there, as were Kathy’s two daughters, Nicky and Paris Hilton, and Kim’s younger daughters, Whitney and Kimberly.

After struggling with substance abuse issues for several years, Kim told E! News in 2017 that her growing family has inspired her to stay sober.

“I have four amazing kids and having my grandson come into my life this last year has changed [my] world. He has lit up my life,” she explained.

Kyle and her sisters have been feuding for years but at the end of last year, they appeared to put their issues to rest after Kyle’s Paramount series, American Woman, was canceled after just one season. As fans may have seen, the show was based around the life of Kyle’s mother, Kathleen Richards, and her sisters weren’t happy about the project.

In May of last year, as American Woman began airing, a Life & Style magazine report suggested Kyle would not be invited to Paris’ since cancelled wedding to Chris Zylka due to her controversial show.

“Kathy has resentment about Kyle’s upcoming TV show, American Woman,” the source said. “Which is inspired by the life of their mom.”

Around the same time, Kyle opened up about her tension with her sisters during the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion for Season 8.

“I’m looking forward to her seeing American Woman, because I think she’s going to look and say, ‘I read the situation wrong,'” she explained. “And then we’ll go from there.”

To see more of Kyle and her family, don’t miss new episodes of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills on Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.