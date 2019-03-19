Margot Robbie Stars As Sharon Tate In New ‘Once Upon A Time In Hollywood’ Film Poster

The second poster for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood is here ahead of the film’s trailer release later this week. This time, Margot Robbie appears as Sharon Tate, a victim of the infamous Manson Family murders in 1969. The poster reveal for Quentin Tarantino’s ninth film comes just one day after Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt, the stars of the film, debuted their own poster.

Robbie tweeted the image out and posted it on Instagram on Tuesday morning, according to Deadline. The actress poses with her arms crossed as she looks into the distance, wearing a black long-sleeved ribbed T-shirt, a white skirt, and calf-high white leather boots. In the background sits a 70’s-style theater called Westwood Village.

“Hollywood. 1969,” Robbie captioned the image, along with the hashtag #OnceUponATimeInHollywood.

The photo garnered over 33,000 likes and over 8,000 retweets as many fans took to the comments to say they “can’t wait.” Some even predicted an Academy Award to come from her performance.

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood is Tarantino’s take on the Manson Family murders in the late 60’s as well as the final days of the Golden Age of film. Set in Los Angeles in 1969, DiCaprio stars as Rick Dalton, the former star of a western television series, while Pitt co-stars as his long-time stunt double Cliff Booth. The partners in crime struggle to make their way through a Hollywood they don’t recognize, Entertainment Weekly reported.

Booth and Dalton befriend Booth’s neighbor, Sharon Tate, a Golden Globe-nominated actress who unfortunately becomes one of the Manson Family’s most famous victims.

In August 1969, followers of the cult formed by Charles Manson claimed the lives of five people in a mass murder. Among the victims were Tate and three of her friends who were visiting at the time. Four members of the Manson Family invaded Tate’s home, which she shared with her husband, director Roman Polanski, and murdered the eight-months pregnant actress. Polanski was not present at the time, as he was working on a European film.

Tarantino explained once that he had been working on Once Upon a Time in Hollywood for several years.

“I’ve been working on this script for five years, as well as living in Los Angeles County most of my life, including in 1969, when I was 7 years old,” he said, according to The Hollywood Reporter. “I’m very excited to tell this story of an L.A. and a Hollywood that don’t exist anymore. And I couldn’t be happier about the dynamic teaming of DiCaprio and Pitt as Rick and Cliff.”

Other cast members include Al Pacino, Kurt Russell, Dakota Fanning, James Marsden, Michael Madsen, Tim Roth, Timothy Olyphant, Damian Lewis, Lena Dunham, Emile Hirsch, Scoot McNairy, James Remar, Brenda Vaccaro and Bruce Dern. The late Luke Perry also took on a role in the film before his untimely death two weeks ago.