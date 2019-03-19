Tom Ford’s Rep Denies Viral Comments Calling Melania Trump A ‘Glorified Escort’

Social media has been abuzz all day after Tom Ford allegedly called Melania Trump “glorified escort.” The only problem is that Ford says he never said it, according to Too Fab.

Celebrities and social media users were shocked, surprised, excited and dismayed to learn about Ford’s alleged comments. Some people even vowed to boycott Ford, while others swore they would buy more of his clothing after the comment went viral. Rapper 50 Cent said that he would only wear Tom Ford, as The Inquisitr reported.

But Ford says that he never made any such statement according to the designer’s representative.

“This is an absolutely fabricated and completely fake quote attributed to Mr. Ford that has somehow gone viral,” they said. “Mr. Ford did not make this statement.”

That doesn’t mean that Ford is a fan of the First Lady, necessarily. While speaking with the women at The View, the designer – who says that he is a Democrat – revealed that he had been given the chance to dress Trump before.

“I was asked to dress her quite a few years ago and I declined. She’s not necessarily my image,” he said.

He then added that it wasn’t a jab at Trump in particular. He believes that his clothes are not accessible enough to be worn by the First Lady or the president for that matter, no matter who she is.

“Even had Hillary won she shouldn’t be wearing my clothes, they’re too expensive. They’re not artificially expensive, it’s how much it costs to make these things. I think the first lady has to relate to anybody.”

Tom Ford is trending after rumors that he refused Melania Trump and said "I have no interest in dressing a glorified escort who steals speeches and has bad taste in men" There is no video or article he said that way. Tom Ford said "She’s not necessarily my image" in 2016 pic.twitter.com/v5aZ7HtzHS — United States Trends (@Trends4USA) March 19, 2019

President Trump denies that Ford was ever asked to dress his wife.

“I never liked him or his designs. He’s never had something to dress like that” he said while pointing at Melania.

He also says that his friend Steve Wynn, how founded the Wynn hotels in Las Vegas, threw out all of Tom Ford’s products after hearing the news that he refused to dress Mrs. Trump.

That said, Ford has dressed a First Lady before. Michelle Obama wore his clothing to meet the Queen for a dinner at Buckingham Palace. He says that the event was an exception because he was living in London when the dinner took place and it seemed appropriate for the event. He called the opportunity and honor.

All this comes on the same day that the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) elected the designer to be the council’s chariman, a position previously held by Diane von Furstenberg.