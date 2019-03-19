‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap For Tuesday: J.T. Is Back

The Young and the Restless recap for Tuesday, March 19 brings J.T. back to the storyline in the flesh. Plus, Devon gets a shock when he follows Ana, Nick and Billy move forward with their plan, and Kyle gets devastating news.

The fugitives Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott), Victoria (Amelia Heinle), and Sharon (Sharon Case) bided their time at the Abbott cabin while Nick (Joshua Morrow) and Billy (Jason Thompson) raced off to play hero. They swept Victoria’s house for listening devices, and when they found one, Billy and Nick loudly discussed hiding the three escapees at the Dark Horse warehouse.

Even though the women weren’t completely sold on the idea that J.T. (Thad Luckinbill) survived that ill-fated night last April, the men seemed pretty convinced. Unfortunately for Victoria, Nikki, and Sharon, J.T. peeked in at them wearing a cop uniform, and the overall feeling is that the women are in grave danger with J.T. lurking around the cabin, according to The Inquisitr.

Meanwhile, Abby (Melissa Ordway) confronted Kyle (Michael Mealor) about being at the hospital instead of with Summer (Hunter King). She and Arturo (Jason Canela) tried to get Kyle to reveal that Summer is Lola’s (Sasha Calle) anonymous donor and that he only married her because of that, but Kyle remained steadfastly faithful to Summer’s wishes. Later, Nate (Brooks Darnell) revealed that Lola’s surgery went wonderfully. However, he told a terrified Kyle that Summer’s operation did not go as planned.

Just when you thought he was gone….he’s baaaack! #YR pic.twitter.com/6BrqemE6CN — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) March 19, 2019

At the Abbott mansion, Jack (Peter Bergman) shocked Kerry (Alice Hunter) by jumping out of a blanket fort in the living room. It turned out that he was watching Billy’s kids in an attempt to give them some normalcy while their mother spent time in jail. Kerry took a call from Phyllis (Gina Tognoni), and Jack wondered if Kerry had second thoughts about helping him. Kerry gave Jack a pause when she said that business is cutthroat. However, they continued with plans to take the children to the park and Jack seemed over it.

Devon (Bryton James) followed Ana (Loren Lott) after she grabbed an envelope of cash and split. He arrived at a motel room where he met Elena Dawson (Brytni Sarpy). Then, Devon saw R&B star Jet Slade, and Ana told him Slade is her father and the cash paid for his medical treatments. Elena is Slade’s niece and nurse. The reason why Ana didn’t tell Devon about her father is that the R&B star didn’t want Devon’s charity.

Finally, Mariah (Camryn Grimes) put together a rally in support of Sharon, Nikki, and Victoria.