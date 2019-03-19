‘Hustlers’ Features J-Lo And Cardi B. Leading An All-Star Female Ensemble Cast

A new report from Deadline announces the cast of an all-new movie featuring avenging strippers who attempt payback from their rich clientele. Deadline reports that the lead cast of Hustlers will comprise of Jennifer Lopez, Lili Reinhart, Julia Stiles, Constance Wu, Keke Palmer, and making her feature film debut is the Grammy-winning musician, Cardi B.

Hustlers is written and directed by Lorene Scafaria, who has previously directed films like Seeking A Friend For The End Of The World, and more recently, The Meddler. The film will see a group of extremely clever former strip club employees, who decide to get payback on their clientele, who just happen to be the rich Wall Street types. The film’s description makes it sound like a heist film more than anything else.

Jennifer Lopez is an acclaimed singer and a veteran actress from movies like Enough, Monster-In-Law and most recently the TV series Shades Of Blue, and this project is definitely better with her inclusion. Lopez could be referred to as the biggest star of the ensemble cast, although it’s unclear what her role in the film will be.

Cardi B, Jennifer Lopez, and DJ Khaled accept the award for Best Collaboration onstage during the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 20, 2018, in New York City. Theo Wargo / Getty Images

Following her is Julia Stiles, in terms of acting experience, given her veteran status as an actress from films like 10 Things I Hate About You, Silver Linings Playbook and The Bourne franchise. Constance Wu also extends the pack coming off of her most recent critically acclaimed film, Crazy Rich Asians. Lili Reinhart has become known for her roles in the hit CW series, Riverdale. Joining them all in her feature film debut is the popular singer Cardi B. The cast of Hustlers is incredibly diverse, while also bringing in talent from a variety of mediums and platforms, with a range of experience as well.

The premise of Hustlers seems unique, but also vaguely familiar. Although no heist element was involved, Magic Mike starring Channing Tatum was a film about a group of male strippers who performed competitively, under the guidance of Matthew McConaughey’s character. More details for Hustlers should emerge as production begins. Hustlers will be produced by STX Film, whose Chairman, Adam Fogelson has shown much excitement regarding the film, and working with this massive cast.

“We could not have asked for a more exciting or talented lineup of performers to join our cast. STX is thrilled to reunite with Jennifer, Elaine, and Benny to bring this unexpected, entertaining and often shocking story to the big screen for audiences worldwide.”

Writer-Director Scafaria also seemed excited to be working with the cast and shares her thoughts on the film as well, and couldn’t wait to get started.

“I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to work with this dynamic group of women. We’re grateful to have assembled such a powerhouse cast and can’t wait to start filming at the end of the week.”

The film could go on to become one of the most anticipated films of the year, solely due to its massive all-star cast alone. Hustlers, although listed as The Hustlers at Scores on the film’s official IMDb Page, will begin shooting by March 22, although no release date has yet been set.