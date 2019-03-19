50 Cent Slams Gucci, Vows To Only Wear Tom Ford After Fake Viral Insult About Melania Trump

50 Cent has never been one to mince words and this time is no different. According to Hollywood Life, 50 Cent appears to applaud Tom Ford for a viral quote circulating on social media. The insulting meme features an alleged statement from Tom Ford.

Based on the meme, it appears Tom Ford strongly disapproves of First Lady Melania Trump. Referring to Melania as a “glorified escort,” Tom Ford allegedly slammed the former model and her husband Donald Trump.

“I have no interest in dressing a glorified escort who steals speeches and has bad taste in men,” the quote reads.

As expected it didn’t take long for the post to go viral on social media. Almost immediately after the post began circulating, anti-Trump social media users began praising Tom Ford and 50 Cent wasted no time sharing his reaction to the scathing remarks. Like many others, 50 Cent shared the post on his Instagram page and vowed to wear only Tom Ford.

However, there’s just one problem: apparently, the meme isn’t real. Despite the media firestorm Tom Ford’s alleged statement has caused, his representative has made it clear the meme is completely false. In a statement released to TooFab, Tom Ford’s rep refuted all of the claims associated with the viral quote.

“This is an absolutely fabricated and completely fake quote attributed to Mr. Ford that has somehow gone viral,” Tom Ford’s representative told the publication. “Mr. Ford did not make this statement; it is completely false.”

The latest news follows a string of reports explaining how Tom Ford was dragged into the whole Melania Trump debacle. The rumored quote, in question, was reportedly inspired by Tom Ford’s 2016 appearance on The View. At the time, Tom Ford was asked if he would ever embrace the opportunity to dress Melania Trump.

He said she’s “not necessarily my image,” adding, “Other than the fact that I’m a Democrat… even had Hillary won, she shouldn’t be wearing my clothes, they’re too expensive.”

Like the quote, Tom Ford’s interview also sparked heated debates. While some praised Tom Ford for his opinion, others vowed to boycott him. In fact, Donald Trump’s previous statements even garnered a response from Donald Trump.

After Tom Ford’s appearance on The View, the Republican president claimed the famed designer was never asked to style his wife. He went on to voice his disapproval of Tom Ford and his designs. “I never liked him or his designs.”

However, Tom Ford has always defended his stance. When asked about his previous statements, he admitted that he felt that the statement was appropriate.