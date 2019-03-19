Erika Girardi Talks ‘RHOBH’ Season 9 And Lisa Vanderpump, Reveals What Would Make Her Quit

Would she ever leave the hit series?

Erika Girardi is speaking out about the drama of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 9, which seems to be based upon a story Lisa Vanderpump attempted to push regarding Dorit Kemsley and her former dog Lucy.

During an appearance on Just a Sip, via All About the Real Housewives, Girardi said fans should expect to see “a shift and a break that’s probably not going to be repaired” during the upcoming episodes of the Bravo TV reality series.

She also spoke on Vanderpump, saying, “She’s in an interesting place with a lot of the women.”

Throughout the recent episodes of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Vanderpump has been accused of enlisting Teddi Mellencamp, via her Vanderpump Dogs employee John Blizzard, to talk about Kemsley’s decision to give her dog to another woman, who ultimately dropped the pup off at an animal shelter in Los Angeles.

Although Vanderpump is still speaking with her co-stars on the show, she’s been estranged from them since September and was last spotted with the publicly at Denise Richards’ wedding that month. Meanwhile, Girardi and the rest of the women appear to be quite close to one another and several weeks ago, they had a fantastic time at Craig’s restaurant in Los Angeles, where they were celebrating Andy Cohen’s baby shower.

Also during her interview on Just a Sip, Girardi told host Justin Sylvester she won’t leave The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills until “it isn’t fun anymore.”

“There is a certain amount of conflict that comes with being a housewife. It is not a comfortable position. If you are comfortable, you aren’t doing your job,” she explained.

Girardi was brought to the cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills during the show’s sixth season after the exits of Brandi Glanville and Kim Richards. At the time, she was introduced to the other ladies of the show by former full-time cast member Yolanda Hadid, who left the show after Season 6.

While speaking of her thoughts on joining the show, Girardi said she didn’t have any hesitations to sign on because she “didn’t know what [she] was walking into.”

“That’s why I was always quiet. I observed a lot my first season. It was a good learning curve actually just to sit back and watch everything unfold,” she explained.

To see more of Girardi and her co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 9 on Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.