‘Russian Kim Kardashian’ Anastasiya Kvitko Flaunts Curves In Brilliant Blue Bikini

Russian Instagram model Anastasiya Kvitko is living the good life. The social media star has been around the world thanks to her loyal followers who lap up every photo she shares. The 24-year-old brunette shared a photograph on her Instagram page where she basked in the sun on a tropical beach.

The curvaceous brunette flaunted her famous hourglass figure by wearing an azure blue bikini. The social media influencer wore a halter neck bikini top that barely covered her full breasts. She also sported a matching micro bikini bottom which left very little to the imagination.

The jaw-dropping ensemble showed off Kvitko’s world-renowned curves. The Inquisitr reported that the bombshell has always been particularly proud of her 41-inch derriere, 37.4-inch bust, and 24.8-inch waist. Although her backside is not on display in this particular image, the full curve of her hips and cleavage area are clearly visible.

Kvitko went total beach babe in this pic and opted for a more relaxed look this time around. She wore aviator sunglasses with a pink metallic lens which complemented her laid-back look. The bikini model then styled her hair to cascade in loose waves down her back. Kvitko’s only other accessory was a bangle which she wore on her right wrist.

The model stared into the distance as she sat with her full sun-kissed torso exposed to the camera. She supported herself on one arm with her fingers splayed in the sand. In the background, tall palm trees lined the white beach.

Kvitko is one of the most popular social media influencers on the planet. She has an astonishing 9.5 million followers who flock to every post that she makes. This particular image is no exception and has already racked up more than 117,000 views in one day. She also snagged more than 1,300 comments on the snap as her fans scrambled to engage with her on some level.

One fan told the brunette, “I will be in Florida Keys tomorrow,” while another thought she had a “magnificent body.” Although most of her followers paid Kvitko extravagant compliments, some also criticized her “fake” figure. One such follower commented, “In total how many surgeries you have done till now?” However, Kvitko has always strongly denied the plastic surgery rumors, per The Daily Mail.