Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Reportedly Don’t Know Their Baby’s Gender

Duchess Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are reportedly keeping the gender of their baby as a surprise.

According to Us Weekly, The first child of the Duchess and Prince is such a secret that Markle didn’t want to open gifts at her baby shower in New York City in February. Many thought the shower, which was hosted by Markle’s friend Serena Williams and was estimated to being priced at $200,000, opted out of sharing gifts at the sake of Prince Harry. However, a source told Us Weekly that the real reason had nothing to do with the prince.

“The reason they didn’t open gifts at the shower wasn’t because Meghan wanted to open the gifts with Harry, but because they would have revealed the baby’s gender,” the source stated.

The couple publicly announced in January that they wanted the gender of their bundle of joy to be a surprise when they appeared in Birkhead, England. However, Us stated a source told the magazine exclusively that the royal couple knows whether they’re having a girl or boy.

The Duchess and Prince of Sussex announced they were expecting a baby in October 2018 after being married for just five months. The Kensington Palace released a statement that month on behalf of the couple.

“Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Sussex is expecting a baby in the Spring of 2019,” the Kensington Palace statement read. “Their Royal Highnesses have appreciated all of the support they have received from people around the world since their wedding in May and are delighted to be able to share this happy news with the public.”

Markle’s baby shower in New York City reportedly included celebrity sightings from Amal Clooney, Gayle King, stylist Jessica Mulroney and former Suits co-star Abigail Spencer. In addition to the Duchess’ shower at the Mark Hotel in New York, Fox News reports that the former actress will have another shower soon. The festivities will reportedly be held at Buckingham Palace. The event is reported to have about five or six attendees, including Markle’s mother, Doria Ragland. Victoria Beckham will also reportedly attend.

According to Fox News, Markle is currently on maternity leave from her official royal engagements. However, she has been seen out and about recently, even attending the christening of Prince Harry’s cousin Zara Tindall’s baby with her husband and Queen Elizabeth, per People. Duchess Meghan and Prince Harry’s bundle of joy is expected to be born in late April or early May.