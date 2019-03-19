Jordyn Woods’ Alleged Betrayal Has Kylie Jenner Looking For New Friends, Per ‘People’

Kylie Jenner is seeking new friendships in light of Jordyn Woods’ betrayal. A source revealed to People that the 21-year-old makeup mogul is still healing after her best friend allegedly had an affair with Tristan Thompson, Khloe Kardashian’s boyfriend and the father to her child. Woods’ involvement with Thompson left the entire Kardashian-Jenner clan shaken up, as the model became very close to the family over the years.

“Kylie has had a rough few weeks,” the source said. “She is still upset about the Jordyn situation, although she seems to be doing much better.”

The source explained that Jenner is now trying to expand her circle of friends and strengthen her existing relationships.

“She has been socializing more and trying to find a bigger circle of friends that she can be close with. After the Jordyn drama, she realized that relying on just one friend is not the best idea,” they continued.

Jenner has previously explained in interviews that her friendship with Woods began when they were only young teens. A mutual friend, Jaden Smith, introduced the two and they grew very close.

“We realized all we need is each other. Now we are our only friends!” Jenner said in a 2017 interview with E! News.

Meanwhile, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star is not cutting out Woods completely as the two try to make amends. Another source explained that the Kardashian-Jenner clan is aware that the women are in contact and they are allowing the Kylie Cosmetlics founder to heal her friendship on her own.

On March 9, it was reported that Jenner and Woods met up for the first time since the scandal arose in mid-February. Jenner and her 1-year-old daughter, Stormi, were reportedly seen sharing breakfast with Woods, according to Allure. A witness at the time said that Woods and Jenner appeared to be speaking casually as they enjoyed their meal at Pedalers Fork in Calabasas.

Although Jenner and Woods have not been seen together in person much since the cheating allegations, fans believe that the friends are communicating secretly on social media through their posts. The reality stars are allegedly mirroring each others photos. For example, when Woods posts a selfie on her feed, Jenner follows suit soon after.

Rumors began circulating in February that Woods was spotted at a party looking cozy with Thompson before the two allegedly shared a kiss later that evening. Both Kardashian and Jenner were reportedly incredibly hurt by the news. Thompson and Kardashian split a week later, while Woods moved out of Jenner’s home.