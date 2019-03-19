Ban Robert Kraft From NFL, Letter From Anti-Trafficking Organization Urges

Kraft has not been charged with human trafficking, but a letter from activists asks the NFL to banish him.

In late February, 77-year-old New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft was the most famous of a group of dozens of men ensared in a bust of several massage parlors that were sad to have offered sex acts for money.

While police described the bust as a blow against an international human trafficking operation, no one associated with the bust has been brought up on trafficking charges (per The Inquisitr) and Kraft faces only a pair of counts for solicitation.

Even so, an open letter was sent to NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell on Tuesday urging that the league banish Kraft from team ownership, if it’s determined that he solicited sex.

The letter is signed by more than 60 anti-exploitation and anti-trafficking organizations, as well as 19 survivors of sexual exploitation, and is under the headline “RE: Robert Kraft, Owner, New England Patriots—Normalization of and Participation in Sexual Exploitation of Women.”

The letter calls for an NFL personal conduct investigation into Kraft, and “if the results of said investigation show Mr. Kraft to have engaged in the purchase of women for sex, the NFL must banish Mr. Kraft from team ownership because men who purchase others for sex inflict inestimable amounts of human suffering on those they exploit for sex.”

The letter, which was posted to the website of the National Center on Sexual Exploitation (NCOSE), goes on to argue that payment for sex is, by its very nature, coercive and exploitative, and that while the NFL in the past has suspended most similar violations by players for a number of games, Kraft’s alleged activities, due to the “aggravating circumstances of his behavior,” justify a banishment of Kraft from NFL ownership.

Signatories of the letter include the leaders of such organizations as the Breaking the Silence Together, More Too Life, Veronica’s Voice, Survivors For Solutions, Breaking Free, Freedom From Exploitation, Inc., Survivor Leader Network, and DIGNITY House.

Breaking: According to a report, prosecutors have offered to drop charges against Robert Kraft, with a catch:https://t.co/lxM0tAPvdU pic.twitter.com/dv36yc8PXt — NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSBoston) March 19, 2019

Several individual activists also signed the letter. However, it’s far from a consensus opinion among activists that prohibition of prostitution is the best way to deal with the problem of sex trafficking, with some also questioning the conventional wisdom that each year’s Super Bowl is a unique hotbed of sex trafficking, per CNN.

According to Variety, the NCOSE is considering making a similar request of The Overwatch League, in which Kraft owns a team called the Boston Uprising. Kraft also owns the New England Revolution, a team in Major League Soccer.

Meanwhile, Tuesday, NBC Sports Boston reported that prosecutors have offered to drop charges against Kraft and other defendants, if they admit that they would have been found guilty at trial.