‘Maxim’ Model Bojana Krsmanovic Covers Nothing But Her Arms In Very Revealing Instagram Photo

Bojana Krsmanovic stole the collective hearts of viewers when she graced the cover of Maxim‘s April 2017 issue, photos of which the magazine often shares with its Instagram fans. On Monday, Maxim took to the popular social media platform to post a racy photo of the Serbian beauty wearing nothing at all, except for a top that only covers her shoulders and arms.

In the snapshot in question, the Sports Illustrated swimsuit model is featured basically naked aside for a pale pink long-sleeved top that wraps around her shoulders, but leaves her chest completely exposed. The 27-year-old model is sitting on a white stool with her side facing the camera with both of her feet up, resting on the stool as well. She is leaning forward against her legs in a pose that covers herself up and censors the photo for Instagram, though plenty of sideboob is still visible.

In addition to the puffy, vintage-looking top, Bojana, who also goes by Bo for short, is also wearing a gold chain around her torso, which adds a touch of sparkle to the snapshot. Bo is posing in front of a dark gray wall that contrasts with the pale pink of her garment and the white of the stool, for a perfect balance of somber and femininity.

Bo is wearing straight into the camera with an intense gaze and lips parted in a coquettish, yet defiant half-smile. She has her arms wrapped around her legs for extra balance. She is wearing her long, silky brown hair down, except for the top part which is tied back with extra volume in a vintage-inspired hairstyle that matches the long-sleeved top.

The post, which Maxim shared with its 860,000 Instagram followers, garnered more than 10,000 likes and close to 60 comments within a day of having been posted — at the time of this writing. Users of the social media platform took to the comments section to share praise Bo’s beauty and compliment the overall aesthetics of the shot, captured by renowned fashion photographer Gilles Bensimon.

“Absolutely hot woman. She is one of a kind. Just so gorgeous,” one user wrote, paired with fire and heart eyes emojis.

“Love this shoot,” another one chimed in.

In addition to gracing the cover of Maxim’s April 2017 issue, Bo was also featured in Sports Illustrated’s 2016 and 2017 issues, shot in Tahiti and Finland respectively. In her cover interview, she opened up about growing up in her native Serbia, and her love for motorcycles, a hobby she has since given up considering the need a model has to preserve her body and looks.