‘Maxim’ Model Bojana Krsmanovic Covers Nothing But Her Arms In Very Revealing Instagram Photo

Bojana Krsmanovic stole the collective hearts of her audience when she graced the cover of Maxim‘s April 2017 issue, photos of which the magazine often shares with their Instagram fans. On Monday, Maxim took to the popular social media platform to post a racy photo of the Serbian beauty wearing very little — merely a top that only covers her shoulders and arms.

In the snapshot in question, the Sports Illustrated swimsuit model is featured basically naked aside from a pale pink long-sleeved top that wraps around her shoulders. The scanty top leaves her chest completely exposed. The 27-year-old model is sitting on a white stool, with her side facing the camera. Both of her feet are propped up, resting on the stool as well. She is leaning forward against her legs, in a pose that covers herself up and censors the photo for Instagram. However, plenty of sideboob is still visible.

In addition to the puffy, vintage-looking top, Bojana — who also goes by Bo for short — is also wearing a gold chain around her torso, one which adds a touch of sparkle to the snapshot. Bo is posing in front of a dark gray wall that contrasts with the pale pink of her garment and the white of the stool, providing a perfect balance of sober femininity.

Bo is staring straight into the camera, offering up an intense gaze. Her lips are parted in a coquettish yet defiant half-smile. She has her arms wrapped around her legs for extra balance. She is wearing her long silky brown hair down, except for the top part which is tied back. This styling provides extra volume in a vintage-inspired look that matches the long-sleeved top.

The post, which Maxim shared with its 860,000 Instagram followers, garnered more than 10,000 likes and close to 60 comments within a day of having been posted. Users of the social media platform took to the comments section to share praise Bo’s beauty, and to compliment the overall aesthetic of the shot. The image was captured by renowned fashion photographer Gilles Bensimon.

“Absolutely hot woman. She is one of a kind. Just so gorgeous,” one user wrote, paired with fire and heart eyes emojis.

“Love this shoot,” another Instagram fan chimed in.

In addition to gracing the cover of Maxim‘s April 2017 issue, Bo was also featured in Sports Illustrated‘s 2016 and 2017 issues — shot in Tahiti and in Finland, respectively. In her cover interview, she spoke out about growing up in her native Serbia. She also detailed her love for motorcycles, a hobby she has since given up in light of the necessity for a working model to preserve her body and her looks.