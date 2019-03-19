Billie Lee Labeled ‘Back-Handed’ And Desperate After Mentioning Lala Kent’s Alcoholic Revelation On Twitter

She also quoted a Twitter post about Lala Kent's 'awful' behavior on 'Vanderpump Rules.'

Billie Lee mentioned Lala Kent’s recent revelation about being an alcoholic on Twitter after the latest episode of Vanderpump Rules featured a verbal dispute between them and fans weren’t happy about it.

While quoting a message in which another Twitter user slammed Lala as an “awful person” due to her behavior at Billie’s brunch, Billie said she hopes Lala will be able to find love and compassion for herself and others now that she’s admitted to suffering from alcoholism.

“Let’s all send love to Lala. Addiction is a very serious thing. On her journey to sobriety I hope she finds love/compassion for herself and others around her,” Billie tweeted.

In response to the message, many of Billie’s fans and followers slammed the transgender reality star for being “back-handed” and desperate.

“You literally JUST sent hate to Lala and called [Kristen Doute] ‘#fakeAF’ for sending love. What a calloused, back-handed, manipulative loser you are,” one person wrote.

“Well if anyone is an expert on desperation it’s Billie,” added another.

A third said Billie would do anything to “stay relevant” and slammed her for her “thirsty behavior.”

Billie and Lala appeared to get along well when Billie was first added to the Vanderpump Rules cast during Season 6 but during Season 7, things between them took a negative turn due to Billie’s comments about Katie Maloney and the way in which she allegedly left her out because she was transgender.

As fans will recall, Billie made it seem as if Katie chose to exclude her from a Girls Night In event at SUR Restaurant, even though she was scheduled to work at the time of the event, and many of her co-stars turned on Billie because of it. After all, Katie is not transphobic in any way, shape, or form and shouldn’t be accused of any such thing.

Billie and Lala also butted heads during a visit to their co-star Scheana Marie’s Marina Del Ray home weeks ago on the show. At that time, Billie accused Lala of thinking she was better than everyone else because she has a rich fiancé in Randall Emmett.

Lala has not yet responded to Billie’s recent Twitter post and it is unclear if she’s seen it now that she’s deactivated her Twitter account.

To see more of Billie, Lala, and their co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of Vanderpump Rules Season 7 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.