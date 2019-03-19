Dairy Queen Giving Away Free Ice Cream Cones On March 20 To Celebrate First Day Of Spring

On Wednesday, Americans will have two things to look forward to — the start of spring and some free ice cream!

To celebrate warmer weather, Dairy Queen is giving away free small vanilla soft-serve cones to customers. The event will run all day Wednesday, March 20 at participating DQ and DQ Grill & Chill stores while supplies last, according to USA Today. There is a limit of one customer and the ice cream giant expects there to be long lines all day long.

DQ mall locations will not be participating in the event but the free cone day will also serve as a fundraiser for the Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals. Executive Vice President of Marketing Maria Hokanson released a statement to celebrate the occasion.

“We love that our tradition of Free Cone Day has become synonymous with return of warmer weather and bringing people together,” Hokanson said. “We know the start of soft-serve season brings joy to our fans, and we can’t wait to help spread smiles.”

According to Delish, a national consumer survey commissioned by ADQ found that “people are happier on Free Cone Day than they are on their own birthday.” Not only that, but the survey also found that over 92 percent of people confessed that a soft serve DQ ice cream cone would make them incredibly happy.

A few days ago, DQ shared a post on their Instagram page, letting followers know that they would be offering free cones on March 20. That post has already earned the ice cream retailer a ton of attention with over 8,000 likes and 300 plus comments from happy and hungry consumers. While some followers took to the post to tag their friends and fill them in on the good news, countless others thanked DQ for the Spring gift.

“I’m probably goin two locations hahaha,” one follower joked.

“I’m so excited to go! Thanks!”

“My fourth time working a free cone day. It’s my favorite work day of the year,” another commented.

In another promotional video released by DQ, customers went nuts over free cones. “I’m already feeling better,” one participant says in the video as soon as an ice cream cone is placed in front of her. “Like running through a field of puppies, happy,” another described the feeling.

And after free cone day, DQ customers will still have something to look forward to. Starting on March 21 and running through March 31, customers can get a small dipped soft serve cone for just 50 cents if they download the DQ mobile app.