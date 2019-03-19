’90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?’ Season Four Couples Announced

Viewers will see old old favorites debut on a new show in the hit franchise.

Three new couples are joining the 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? family.

According to E! News, viewers will be subject to familiar faces from the series’ flagship show 90 Day Fiance for the return of the hit show’s fourth season.

Joining existing cast members Russ and Paola, Colt and Larissa, and Chantel and Pedro are season six couple Ashley Martson and Jay Smith, season five’s Elizabeth Potthast and Andrei Castravet and season four’s Nicole Nafziger and Azan M’Raouni.

Martson and Smith’s relationship on the show originally left off on a precarious note. Martson’s trust in Smith was broken after she found out the 20-year-old Jamaican had created a dating profile on Tinder. He also admitted to talking to other women after they had returned from their elopement in Las Vegas.

Smith allegedly planned to meet up with the women, but since he did not physically cheat on her, Marston forgave him.

Unfortunately, Marston ended up filing for divorce on January 11.

Then, a few days later on January 13, Marston was found unresponsive in her home due to complications with lupus. She was rushed to the hospital where she discovered she had kidney failure and would require surgery.

Smith was with her during the entire period, including the painful surgery and recovery. Not long after, Marsten withdrew the divorce paperwork.

On February 10, she posted an Instagram Story where she revealed the current standing of her marriage, along with some behind-the-scenes revelations.

“I’m breaking the NDA and surprise: Jay and I have never separated since the day we were married. Breaking the NDA means I won’t be paid a dime for future shows. We were made to act as if our relationship was no longer active,” she wrote.

Marston has said in recent interviews that her health is improving and that she and Smith are currently in a good place in their relationship.

Potthast and Castravet welcomed the arrival of healthy baby daughter Eleanor Louise on January 23. The couple told E! News that they were waiting for Castravet’s permanent residency approval, so they could travel to Moldova to visit family and begin planning for their Moldavian wedding.

When Nafziger and M’Raouni last appeared on the show, the couple had put marriage on the backburner to open a business in Morocco. The business fizzled and Nafziger was forced to fly home to Florida after her visa expired.

Rumors have circulated that the two have officially called off the wedding and split. However, Nafziger has staunchly defended the relationship, even with doubts over the validity of M’Raouni’s planned business.

Despite the implication during filming that she gave her fiancé a hefty sum for his venture, she denies that she provided anything approaching the widely quoted figure of 6,000 dollars.

Nafziger also denies rumors that M’Raouni is using her money to fund his lifestyle.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? is set to air spring 2019 on TLC.